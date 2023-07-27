EHF European League group schedule sets up thrilling ties

Following the group phase draw last week, the playing schedule for the first six rounds of the group phase has been laid out.

In the tough group G, reigning champions Füchse Berlin will begin their campaign against Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Handball, who have earned their first place in the group phase after finishing fourth in the French league last season.

Fellow French side HBC Nantes play 2022 European League champions SL Benfica in round 1. Meanwhile, 2023 quarter-finalists SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Kadetten Schaffhausen will both want a good start when they meet in Germany on 17 October.

Round 1's return legs will be played in round 5, on 28 November.

In round 2 on Tuesday 24 October, IK Sävehof welcome RK Gorenje Velenje; the two sides met in the 2021/22 group phase, with Gorenje taking two close victories. The return leg takes place in round 6 on Tuesday 5 December.

Round 3 on Tuesday 14 November sets up several exciting games, including a clash between Elverum Handball and Flensburg in Norway. The two sides last met in the EHF Champions League group phase in December 2020, when Flensburg beat Elverum 30:29.

On the same day, Füchse face CS Dinamo Bucuresti, who return to the European League after two seasons in the Champions League.

Round 4, on Tuesday 21 November, features the return legs of round 3.

Five teams will qualify for the group phase through the qualification round on 26-27 August (first leg) and 2-3 September 2023. Clubs in contention include last season's runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers, who play Romania's CSM Constanta in qualification.

Click here for the full European League schedule. Playing times are yet to be confirmed.