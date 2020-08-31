Stay up to speed with the EHF European Cup Women draw

The first EHF European Cup draw event is just a day away and you will be able to follow the fortunes of all 18 participants in round 2 of the women’s competition.

The draw event will be hosted by the EHF headquarters in Vienna on Tuesday 1 September at 11:00 CEST and it will be the ever draw of the competition’s new chapter following its transformation from the Challenge Cup this summer.

The event will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook page and YouTube channel. There will also be a live blog covering the competition here on eurohandball.com.

New approach to seeding of teams

The EHF has decided to adopt a new approach to the seeding of the teams. It was already used in July for the EHF European League qualification rounds draw and it received a very positive response from the clubs and players alike.

Instead of dividing the teams in just two pots like in previous years, this time two zones based on reasonable geographical proximity have been created to prevent teams from travelling to the opposite side of the continent and also to reduce possible travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be two pots in each zone and the country protection rule will not be applied.

Start in October

The first leg matches of the second round will be played on 10/11 October and the second leg will follow one week later on 17/18 October.

41 teams have been registered for 2020/21 season

A total of 41 teams have been registered for the 2020/21 season. Nine winners of the second round will join 23 directly seeded teams for Round 3 in November. A complete overview of the seeding for the whole inaugural season of the EHF European Cup Women can be downloaded here.

EHF European Cup Women, round 2

Zone 1

Pot 1

Westfriesland SEW (NED)

Alavarium Love Tiles (POR)

Spono Eagles (SUI)

Valur (ISL)

Pot 2

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

DHB Rotweiss Thun (SUI)

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP)

KH-7 BM Granollers (ESP)

Zone 2

Pot 1

SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)

Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR)

KHF Vushtrria (KOS)

HC Real (UKR)

Pot 2

Ali-Best Espresso-Mestrino (ITA)

PF Cassano Magnago (ITA)

KHF Istogu (KOS)

Izmir Büyüksehir Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

WHC Cair-Skopje (MKD)