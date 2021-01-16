Stellar Sako guides Metz to win over Krim

After ending Rostov’s unbeaten run last weekend, Metz travelled to Slovenia with hopes of remaining in the hunt for the top two in group A.

The game was meant to be a tough one for the French side, though, as the hosts were desperately in need of points in order to secure their qualification for the next phase.

In a game that lacked inspiration at times, Metz always looked in control en route to a four-goal victory.

GROUP A

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 22:26 (10:14)

it took a while for Metz to warm up, but when the visitors decided to power up their defence, they did it for good - with the help of an amazing Hadatou Sako

never did the Slovenian side manage to threaten their opponent in the second half, instead falling seven behind with 15 minutes left to play, tonight’s biggest gap between the two teams.

Hadatou Sako saved 19 shots at a 46 per cent efficiency rate while two French left-handers scored five goals - Oceane Sercien-Ugolin for Krim and Marie-Helene Sajka for Metz

Metz are now second in the group, making the most of Bucharest’s defeat to leapfrog the Romanian side

Hatadou Sako’s stellar performance

The Metz goalkeeper had already performed miracles last week, helping Metz topple Rostov for the first time this season.

But the French club owe their goalkeeper another one tonight. With 12 saves at a 54 per cent efficiency rate in the first half, 19 saves overall, including four penalties, Sako really set Metz on course for the two points.