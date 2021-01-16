Victorious day for French sides

Two French sides continued the clashes of EHF European League Women at home in the second round and triumphed, while Vaci NKSE and Storhamar Handball Elite earned their first victories.

GROUP A

HC Zvezda (RUS) vs Vaci NKSE (HUN) 29:33 (12:17)

The Hungarian side were in control of the first half. Quickly taking the lead thanks to Nikolett Dioszegi and Greta Kacsor, Vac had a maximum advantage of eight goals, before reaching the break leading 17:12

Zvezda came to life in the second half, coming back within three with fewer than five minutes left to play. But thanks to a last-minute goal from Konszuela Hamori, Vac sealed the deal

Vac relied heavily on Nikolett Dioszegi and Greta Kacsor in attack, the pair scoring a combined 17 goals.

The away team took their first two points in the group phase today while Zvezda have yet to open up their account

Paris 92 (FRA) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 26:23 (14:12)

Herning enjoyed the best start to the game, leading early by three before experiencing some trouble, only managing to find the back of the net twice in the last ten minutes before the break

despite coming back within one shortly after the break, Herning were not able to make the score level. Instead, Paris finished the game better, thanks to Nadia Offendal and Laura Flippes, who clearly made the difference for the hosts

Nadia Offendal was the game’s top scorer with seven goals

Paris are now clear at the top of the group, the only team to have won both their games

Nadia Offendal happy to play against Danish teams

The Danish centre back arrived in Paris last summer from Odense, and has made a point to play amazingly in the European League. She scored eleven last week in Vac and seven tonight.

Even as her team struggled in the second half, she took her responsibilities, showing another Danish side what an impressive player she can be. She had scored nine against Nykobing in the qualification round and enjoyed another big night tonight.

GROUP B

Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA) vs Kastamonu Belediysi GSK (TUR) 35:26 (18:10)

Nantes claimed their first two points in the group stage after they had been defeated at Lada last week

Kastamonu, who split points with MKS Perla Lublin in round 1, stay on one point

the French team were dominant from the start, leading 5:0 in the 7th minute and 8:1 in the 11th

however, it was Kastamonu’s Amanda Kurtovic who became top scorer of the match with nine goals

as many as 11 players scored for Nantes, with Lotte Grigel being the most prolific with seven goals

GROUP C

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Astrakhanochka (RUS) 33:28 (18:14)