The two MVPs were chosen from an exclusive shortlist, published in September, which also included Chloé Valentini and Line Haugsted on the women’s side, as well as Dika Mem and Magnus Saugstrup on the men’s side.

In June this year, Oftedal as best centre back and Nielsen as best goalkeeper had been voted by players, coaches, fans and the media to the 2023/24 ‘Team of the Season’ – the first step of eventually becoming the MVP.

Stine Oftedal Dahmke

One of the most successful Norwegian handball players, Stine Oftedal Dahmke retired from handball after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, following an illustrious career that included multiple trophies in club competitions and with the national team. Together with Norway, Oftedal Dahmke grabbed five EHF EURO titles — in 2010, 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2022 — and three IHF World Championship trophies — in 2011, 2015 and 2021.

The 2023/24 season was the last one for Oftedal Dahmke, who finished her club career on a high after winning her third EHF Champions League title with Györi Audi ETO KC. At the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, she proved to be one of the key players, helping her teammates with a series of crucial assists and scoring three goals in the semi-final against Team Esbjerg. The Norwegian received the MVP award for her outstanding performance during the final weekend of the top-flight competition.

On her last international appearance, Oftedal managed to finally add an Olympic gold medal to her collection — at the Paris 2024 Olympics — after two previous bronze medals, in 2016 and 2020. She scored 25 times in eight matches and played an important part in Norway’s success in the tournament.

Emil Nielsen

At 27 years of age, Emil Nielsen has established himself as one of the most prominent goalkeepers in handball, proving pivotal for his teams’ success both on club and on national team level.

In January, at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, Nielsen ended the tournament with an overall 39.5 per cent save efficiency, including a stunning performance in the final against France. Even though Denmark lost this match, Nielsen received the Player of the Match award. Only seven months later, Nielsen was part of the team that won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games.

On club level, Nielsen is currently in his third season with one of the most successful teams in history, Barça. In 2023/24, the Danish goalkeeper won his first EHF Champions League title, after having to settle for a third place in the previous season.

Handball superstars celebrated on stage

The Excellence Awards started by honouring the legends of the sport with the induction of 21 new names into the EHF Hall of Fame. Seven players on the women’s side and 14 on the men’s side were celebrated for their achievements and their undisputed contribution to handball.

The evening continued with the awards for ‘Beach Handball MVPs’, received by Ricardo Castro and Meike Kruijer, who were then followed on stage by Petra Simon and Martim Costa as the winners of the ‘Young Players of the Season’ award.

A newly introduced category this year, the ‘European Olympic Excellence Award’, rewarded the players who stood out during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Danish right back Mathias Gidsel and Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde were the recipients of this new award.

List of legends inducted to the EHF Hall of Fame

Goalkeepers

Andreas Thiel / Germany

Mats Olsson / Sweden

Dejan Perić / Serbia

Luminița Hutupan-Dinu / Romania

Left wing

Gergő Iváncsik / Hungary

Left backs

Nikola Karabatic / France

Mikkel Hansen / Denmark

Carmen Amariei / Romania

Anja Andersen / Denmark

Centre backs

Ljubomir Vranjes / Sweden

Andy Schmid / Switzerland

Mia Hermansson-Högdahl / Sweden

Stine Oftedal Dahmke / Norway

Right backs

Volker Zerbe / Germany

Staffan Olsson / Sweden

Indira Kastratović / North Macedonia

Marta Mangué / Spain

Right wings

Luc Abalo / France

Ivan Čupić / Croatia

Line player

Igor Vori / Croatia

Defender