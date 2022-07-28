Storhamar ready for maiden showdown

Norwegian handball has been on the up on the club level in the past decade, with Vipers Kristiansand winning back-to-back titles in the past two seasons — and enabling other teams from the Scandinavian nation to dream big.

One of those teams is Storhamar Handball Elite, who will make their debut in the premium European competition this season after finishing second in the Norwegian Eliteserien over the past four seasons.

Main facts

Storhamar are the only side who will make their debut in the EHF Champions League Women this season

coach Kenneth Gabrielsen enters his second season as Storhamar’s coach, after having previously led Glassverket and Vipers Kristiansand

Storhamar lost their top scorer from last season, Emilie Hovden, as the right wing moved to Viborg HK — the finalists in last season’s EHF European League Women

the Norwegian side were the runners-up in the domestic league the last four years in a row and also reached the quarter-finals of the second-tier European competition twice in the past four seasons

Storhamar are the seventh Norwegian team to ever play in the EHF Champions League Women, with two of them – Larvik HK and Vipers Kristiansand – winning the trophy

Most important question: Will lack of experience at the highest level deter Storhamar?

After three editions played in the second-tier European competition, where they reached the quarter-finals twice — in the 2018/19 and the 2021/22 seasons — Storhamar Handball Elite are ready to make the big step to the EHF Champions League Women.

Norway will have two teams to the competition for the first time since the 2017/18 season, as Vipers Kristiansand’s amazing title-winning performances in the past two seasons have surely galvanised Norwegian handball.

Unlike Vipers, who have boasted a roster full of players with the highest level of experience, Storhamar are untested at this level and will surely learn a thing or two in the first matches. After good performances in the EHF European League Women, where they played a free-flowing style of handball, emphasis must also be put on defence, as attack-centred matches are hard to win in the top tier.

Losing right wing Emilie Hovden, who signed for Viborg HK this summer, will be a huge blow for Storhamar, as the Norwegian player was their top scorer both in the domestic league and in the EHF European League Women last season.

With mostly Norwegian along with three Swedish players, expect Storhamar to bring the same Scandinavian vibe to the table.