Nantes ready to surprise the favourites again

Under the spotlight: Ivan Pesic

Ivan Pesic turned 33 in March, but the Croatian goalkeeper is facing a challenge that he has never have tried to overcome before. After three seasons of Danish goalkeeper Emil Nielsen making the H Arena his own, Pesic will now have to build his own status – and that will not be easy.

While Pesic has produced some crazy performances with Meshkov Brest in the past, his last season was an odd one, split between Brest and Stuttgart, the Bundesliga side he joined just before Christmas. Nantes’ performances in the last three seasons owed a lot to Nielsen. And if Nantes want to perform as well, Pesic will have to rise to the challenge.

How they rate themselves

Barça, Kiel, Kielce, Szeged and Aalborg – the draw was not that kind to Nantes. "And don’t forget Celje and Elverum, who were champions in their respective countries as well," added coach Gregory Cojean.

With the season not yet under way, Nantes do not want to sound too full of themselves. However, their clear goal is to make it to the play-offs. "This will be a great challenge for the team," said Cojean.

Playing all of those games will be special for Nantes' young players, some of whom will discover the Champions League for the first time. For some, like captain Valero Rivera, this is almost another season at the Champions League office, but that does not mean the Spanish right wing is not looking forward to one special game.

"Playing in Barcelona is always special. Going back to the Palau in front of my friends and family is always a good time," said Rivera, who played at the Palau Blaugrana from 2001 to 2005 and from 2016 to 2018.

Did you know?

New coach Gregory Cojean has been a member of HBC Nantes for 16 years, but he had never been named as head coach until it was confirmed that he would replace Alberto Entrerrios. Apart from a couple of league games in 2009, he was responsible for the development of the youth teams or was assistant coach, first to Thierry Anti and then to Alberto Entrerrios.

Cojean, who signed his first contract with Nantes when he was 28, experienced the EHF FINAL4 twice as an assistant coach, in 2018 and 2021. He has now signed contract for two seasons to replace Alberto Entrerrios.

What the numbers say

Nantes have played four European semi-finals in the last 10 years – either in the EHF Champions League or the EHF Cup – but the French club have not won a European trophy, despite playing in three finals.

No team with so few participations in European Cup competitions can count as many participations at final tournaments as Nantes. While their past performances can definitely be seen as achievements, all the club is waiting for now is a European trophy.

Newcomers and departures

Newcomers: Jorge Maqueda (Telekom Veszprém), Kauldi Odriozola (Bidasoa Irun), Hallgrímsson (GOG), Ivan Pesic (TVB 1898 Stuttgart), Jeremy Toto (HC Vardar 1961)

Departures: Emil Nielsen (Barca), Milan Milic (HC PPD Zagreb), Dragan Pechmalbec (Telekom Veszprém), Mickaël Robin (Saint-Raphael Var Handball), David Balaguer (Paris Saint-Germain HB), Kiril Lazarov (retired), Alberto Entrerrios (Coach – Limoges)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League:

Participations (including 2022/23 season): 5

Runners-up (1): 2017/18

Semi-finals (1): 2020/21

Quarter-finals (1): 2018/19

Last 16 (1): 2016/17

EHF European League:

Quarter-finals (1): 2021/22

EHF Cup

Runners-up (2): 2012/13, 2015/16

French Cup: 1 title (2016/17)

French League Cup: 2 titles (2014/15, 2021/22)

French Super Cup: 1 title (2017)