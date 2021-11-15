strauss commits to four more years of EHF EURO sponsorship

Europe’s leading workwear and utility brand and long-standing handball supporters engelbert strauss have prolonged their sponsorship of EHF EURO competitions until 2024.

The deal, brokered by Infront and DAZN Group, the European Handball Federation’s exclusive media and marketing partner, will once again see strauss’ name in lights for the next two men’s and women’s EHF EUROs, starting with the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia in January.

strauss are no strangers to European handball’s flagship national team competition having first put their name to the competition six years ago in 2014.

During each of the next two men’s and women’s final tournaments in 2022 and 2024, engelbert strauss will benefit from official partner brand exposure on LED boards, floor stickers on court as well as additional activation rights, including branded content across the EHF’s digital platforms including OTT platform EHFTV.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “We’re happy to once again have our friends from engelbert strauss on board for another four years as sponsors of our EHF EURO events. Our connection goes back for some time, so we are looking forward to strengthening our already strong relationship, especially as we approach their ‘home’ EHF EURO in 2024 in Germany which promises to be particularly special.”

strauss CEO and Owner Henning Strauss said: “The EHF EUROs have consistently provided us with vast exposure to our key sales markets. The platform is constantly evolving, and we have seen continuous enhancement over the last few editions in areas such as exclusivity for sponsors, growing audiences and digital activation. It was these factors that made the prolongation of our long-term partnership a logical step in our long-term commitment to European handball.”