EHF European Cup
Title-holders Malaga through to Last 16
Reigning champions Costa del Sol Malaga became the first team to reach the Last 16 of the EHF European Cup Women.
In the only double-header of the weekend in round 3, the Spanish team defeated Dutch rivals H.V. Quintus 37:23 on Saturday and progressed despite a 37:33 defeat on Sunday.
- while Quintus are eliminated, fellow Dutch side JuRo Unirek VZV enjoyed a big away win against former Champions League runners-up WHC Vardar, 35:25
- HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK) also had a successful voyage, winning 33:24 at UHC Stockerau
- goalkeeper Naira Mendes De Almeida made 20 saves for IUVENTA Michalovce, yet her team lost 27:22 at HC Galychanka Lviv
- six second leg matches and nine double-headers will be played next week, from 18 until 21 November
High-scoring match in Telde
While Malaga are already through, two-time EHF Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria are under pressure following their defeat at home in Telde against Swedish side Skara HF.
The 38:37 scoreline indicates that this match featured an entertaining exchange of goals — and the tie remains wide open ahead of the second leg next Saturday.