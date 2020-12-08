Strlek: “Veszprém finally want to be on the throne”

eurohandball.com: What are your biggest challenges in the current season?

Manuel Strlek: It is a tough and challenging season. You cannot really prepare for everything as you do not know what will happen tomorrow. The pandemic is making it hard the whole year, with all the testing. If you have to go in isolation, you have three games the next week. It is really hard to give your absolute best, without training, without practicing the tactics. This situation demands the utmost from us. However, the organisation and we players are professionals, so we have to deal with the circumstances.

eurohandball.com: How does the team overcome the problems?

Manuel Strlek: We only lost to Aalborg Håndbold, the team is doing great. We have the chance to advance from the group as the first or second-ranked team. There are some very important matches ahead of us, but the squad and the management are confident. I think this confidence helps us to deal with the problems.

eurohandball.com: Still, Veszprém are playing well this season. What is the key to your success?

Manuel Strlek: The key to success is easy, you need to win (laughing). Everybody here understands that. We keep our focus on the main reason why we are here: to win everything.

eurohandball.com: Last season you were voted into to the All-star Team. Has your way of playing changed?

Manuel Strlek: I would not say that I have changed my game too much. The tactics stayed more or less the same. Obviously, there are new parts in our game and we prepare for each opponent differently. I am very thankful for being nominated and chosen for the All-star Team. I am really proud of that. Although it is a great achievement, handball is a team sport. There are always three, four players who will score more than the others. Last season, I was one of them and I took my chances. So, huge thanks go to my mates as well.