Battle for year-end top spot in group A continues

The EHF Champions League Men enters its final round before the mid-season break, and there are many unanswered questions regarding which teams will top the group standings heading into 2021.

Can SG Flensburg-Handewitt temporarily catch up with Lomza Vive Kielce at the top of group A? In order to do so, the German side will have to return from their trip to Elverum in Match of the Week with a win.

But with two games left to play in 2020, HC Meshkov Brest also have hopes of being in first place at Christmas. On Wednesday, the team from Belarus will face tough opposition from MOL-Pick Szeged, who desperately need points.

GROUP A

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)

Wednesday 9 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

The Belarusian side won the first meeting earlier this season, 26:24

Brest have never earned any points on Szeged’s court in three games played

Brest’s best away result against Szeged was a two-goal defeat, 24:22, in 2016

Szeged won their domestic league game against Veszprém KKFT this weekend, 25:23

Szeged currently sit in second place in the Hungarian league, with seven wins in eight games

MOTW - Elverum Handball (NOR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Thursday 10 December, 18:45 CET time, live on EHFTV.com

In round 5, Flensburg won the first meeting 37:35

the German side have won all three matches against Elverum, including the match in Norway last season, 34:28

Flensburg won their last game in the Bundesliga, in Göppingen, 30:23.

Flensburg have won eight of their nine games in the German league

Elverum remain on top of the Norwegian Eliteserien thanks to their 33:27 win on Sunday against Viking Handball

GROUP B

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs HC Motor (UKR)

Wednesday 9 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com