Strong defence helps Motor take first win

If HC Motor were the sensation of the EHF Champions League Men last season, they showed on Thursday evening against FC Porto that they are not one-hit wonders. Thanks to their impressive defence, the Ukrainian side made the first difference in the first half.

Despite Porto coming back and levelling the score after the break, Motor proved that have learnt from their past experiences as they regained the lead in the final minutes.

GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs FC Porto (POR) 30:27 (15:10)

the Ukrainian side's defence was key for them in the first half. With Porto scoring only eight times in the first 28 minutes, Motor cruised away to a six-goal lead (14:8)

two goals late in the first half from Victor Iturriza and Daymaro Salina for Porto reduced Motor's lead to five goals after 30 minutes

despite trailing for most of the second half, an almost impossible comeback for Porto seemed possible when Fabio Magalhães equalised at 27:27 three minutes before the siren

but Motor remained in control in the last three minutes as a steal by Gennadiy Komok sealed the deal for the hosts

Motor line player Viachaslau Bokhan scored four times in each half to finish as the top scorer of the game with eight goals

Motor did their homework

Porto were one of the most flamboyant offensive sides in recent seasons, partly thanks to their use of seven against six. But this time it looks like Motor did their homework right.

Motor goalkeeper Gennadiy Komok did not have to produce a particularly impressive performance in the first half, but a five-goal half-time lead paved the way to Motor's first win of the season.