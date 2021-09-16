Roberts: Nobody thinks we will make it past the group phase

After two consecutive seasons without participation in the DELO EHF Champions League, Swedish powerhouse IK Sävehof are back — and they certainly did not disappoint in round 1 against Krim, winning 29:28. Jamina Roberts was one of the main contributors with 10 goals and an almost perfect game.

“We have everything to win in these games. If we had lost by five goals that would have been alright in many peoples’ eyes. How we managed to win? I believe it’s a combination of us playing well and maybe Krim underestimating us a bit. They probably thought it was going to be an easy game,” says Roberts.

The game was very dramatic and could have ended with either side taking the two points, but in the end Sävehof were the better team.

“We had a flow and going into the final timeout I asked what would happen if I took a red card. I wanted to win so bad but apparently taking a red card wasn’t a good idea,” laughs Roberts.

In the domestic league, Sävehof are used to playing with all the pressure, all the time. In the DELO EHF Champions League it is the exact opposite.

“We can play in a relaxed way the rest of the tournament. The chances of us making it past the group phase have increased but I still don’t think that anybody expects us to make it. For us it’s a bonus to play these matches at this level,” says Roberts.