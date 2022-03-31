Strong defence helps Veszprém move closer to quarter-finals 

Vardar’s chance of making it to the quarter-finals relied in a huge part in their ability to win at home or at least get a decent result. Clearly, they failed this task tonight.

For twenty minutes, you thought that the team from Skopje would be able to upset Veszprém, but that was before Rodrigo Corrales really got into the rhythm of the game.

Backed by their Spanish goalkeeper, Veszprém increased their gap up to ten goals in the second half; Vardar looked as if their offence had no solution.

While the two sides will meet again next Wednesday in Hungary, it looks like Veszprém have moved closer to the quarter-finals already.

PLAY-OFF:

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 22:30 (11:15)

Vardar had the best start and an early three-goal lead; Veszprém remained composed and waited until the 20th minute to really get things going

within ten minutes, the visitors took things into their hands, turning things around to lead by four at the break

a twelve-minute period without conceding a goal right after the break helped the Hungarian side open a nine-goal gap that would prove to be decisive

the best scorer of the game, Andreas Nilsson, netted eight times for Veszprém , while two players scored six for Vardar: Timur Dibirov and Filip Taleski

Rodrigo Corrales, once again…

One might get tired of us talking, week in week out, about Rodrigo Corrales. But the fact is: the Spanish goalkeeper cannot help but deliver stunning performances every week. Tonight, his 14 saves do not tell how precious he was for Veszprém. First, he kept the boat afloat when it was rocking in the first half. Then, not taking a single goal between the 30th and 42nd minute; Corrales gave his team the opportunity to almost book its quarter-final ticket already. And we can bet it is not the last we see of Rodrigo Corrales this season…