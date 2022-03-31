Maciej Gebala, Poland

On the draw results:

"I wanted to play in group number 4 with Austria and Ukraine. We are not satisfied, as we got one of the strongest groups with France from pot 1 and Italy is getting stronger and Lativa are also strong. But if you want to play at the European Championship you have to show that you are better than the opponents. We need some luck against France and hope to beat Italy and Latvia. Poland and France will duel for the top of the group, but they are the favourites and we will be the underdog in those matches. We want to cause a bad day for France. We have to work hard and that we are worth to play at the European Championship."

Luca Witzke, Germany

On the qualifiers groups:

"The group with Poland and France is the toughest group. I wish all the teams good luck that they make it to the tournament."

On the EHF EURO CUP:

"This is a very important competition for the development of our young team on our way to the EHF EURO 2024 on home ground. It will be interesting to see, where we are at the moment and there are no better opponents you can face than Sweden, Spain and Denmark. We have big goals for the tournament, and we hope to develop in the right way."

Kristian Sæverås, Norway

On the opponents in the qualifiers:

"We know most of the teams we face in the qualification, and if we play well, we can beat all of them. Especially it is going to be fun to play against Finland, I never played against our Scandinavian rivals. The group with Poland and France is the toughest, I guess. My teammate Maciej Gebala will be angry that I draw France for him."

Bobby Schagen, Netherlands

On their group:

"Before the draw I said I want to face Belgium, now we play against them – this will be really fun for both sides. And mainly we hope that many fans will travel to the away matches. I am really happy about that. Croatia are the favourites in this group, because they are a great handball country. Greece are developing very good, so we have an interesting group I hope for many fans in the arena after our strong EHF EURO 2022. We would like to play in Germany, as many of our players are playing for German clubs, we really want to be there, it will be possible, but it is also very hard."

Vasilije Kaludjerovic, Montenegro

On the All-Balkan group:

"Our group is totally crazy. We were joking about a group like this, before the draw had started, and now it happened to be an All-Balkan group. We know each other very well, this will be a group for all fans, as it is like home matches for everybody. We are the favourites in this moment, but we have to show this in every game. I am very happy with this group."

