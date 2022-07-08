11:50

While the action at the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO has been unfolding for some hours, the Men's and Women's EHF Beach Handball Championships are getting set for throw-off.

The women's competition will get us started at 14:00 CEST, with the following matches:

The first men's games will start at 14:45 CEST:

Let's take a look at the standings after day one.

In the women's competition, Hungary, France, Poland and Croatia all have perfect records so far, with two wins apiece. All hold four points in their accounts and lead their groups — Hungary first in group A ahead of France in second, and Poland leading group B ahead of Croatia.

In group A, behind the leaders come Czech Republic in third and Ukraine in fourth, each with one victory, and then Italy and Switzerland with two defeats each.

In group B, only Poland and Croatia have collected points so far. Their rivals — Slovakia, Romania and Türkiye — all lost their games on Thursday, with Slovakia and Romania playing once each while Türkiye had two matches.

In the men's competition, group A looks very similar to the women's, with Hungary and France in first and second, although Hungary are the only team with two wins in two games. France are on two points, as are Ukraine in third, Italy in fourth and The Netherlands in fifth. Rounding out the group and the only team yet to take a win are Switzerland in sixth.

In group B, Sweden and Türkiye are the leaders so far, with two victories and the maximum four points. Germany are third ahead of Romania in fourth, with both on two points, while Poland and Czech Republic both await their first points after two defeats so far.

The preliminary rounds will conclude on Saturday, and the two top teams in each group will move on to the semi-finals.

10:38

The day kicks into higher gear with the first games of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO women's competition now underway, while the men's tournament action continues.

Below, check out the top five plays from day one on the sand in the YAC championship.

9:20

Good morning and welcome to our live blog coverage of this action-packed summer! Six competitions are back on court today, while it is a rest day at the M20 EHF Championship in Bulgaria.

Here's what's coming your way today:

Eight preliminary round 2 matches at the M20 EHF EURO

Finals and placement matches at the Women 16 European Open — 3/4 match France vs Norway at 18:00 CEST; final Romania vs Spain 20:00 CEST

24 matches, with 12 games each gender, at the Men's and Women's EHF Beach Handball Championships

a total of 22 games at the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO — 12 in the women's competition and 10 in the men's

And the day is already underway, with the first games of today's schedule at the Men's YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO having thrown off — France vs Bulgaria, Croatia vs Ukraine, Spain vs Portugal and Germany vs Czech Republic.