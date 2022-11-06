Super Sweden to main round with second strong win

GROUP B

Slovenia vs Sweden 22:33 (13:14)

the difference between the sides came in the second half, after a score line of just one goal at the break. By the 45th minute, Sweden were comfortably in front, 25:17

the entry of goalkeeper Jessica Ryde was important, as she came in to replace starter Johanna Bundsen late in the first half, and went on to make 12 saves

it took six minutes for Slovenia to score their first goal, courtesy of Nina Zulic, while Sweden netted three. Slovenia reduced the deficit, but Sweden pulled away twice more before the home side found more consistency and went to the break only one behind

Ana Gros’ first goal, for 6:9 in the 18th minute, put her alone in first on Slovenia’s all-time top scorer list at the EHF EURO, after she levelled with Tatjana Oder in first place in round 1

Sweden back Jamina Roberts (eight goals) earned the player of the match award, while Sweden wing Nathalie Hagman added nine goals to take her EHF EURO 2022 tally to 18, where she currently leads the competition’s overall scorer chart

Sweden looking strong

Sweden entered the Women's EHF EURO 2022 on the back of a great 18 months, which saw them reach the Olympic semi-finals for the first time and place fifth at the World Championship — their second best result ever.

The EHF EURO 2022 is the fourth major competition with Tomas Axner leading the side as head coach, and he has clearly done great work as the Scandinavian team have been consistently impressive in the last two years and appear more of a threat to titles with each championship. With now a second win under their belt and the main round spot locked in, Sweden are in a solid position as they look to the next phase of the competition.