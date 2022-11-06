Super Sweden to main round with second strong win
Sweden booked the first main round spot from Women's EHF EURO 2022 group B as they defeated Slovenia 33:22 in the round 2 opener on Sunday night in Zlatorog Arena, Celje.
Sweden looked composed and comfortable as they patiently progressed through the first half and created the difference in the second period. On their part, Slovenia showed a more consistent game than past championships, but ultimately could not rival Sweden’s game.
GROUP B
Slovenia vs Sweden 22:33 (13:14)
- the difference between the sides came in the second half, after a score line of just one goal at the break. By the 45th minute, Sweden were comfortably in front, 25:17
- the entry of goalkeeper Jessica Ryde was important, as she came in to replace starter Johanna Bundsen late in the first half, and went on to make 12 saves
- it took six minutes for Slovenia to score their first goal, courtesy of Nina Zulic, while Sweden netted three. Slovenia reduced the deficit, but Sweden pulled away twice more before the home side found more consistency and went to the break only one behind
- Ana Gros’ first goal, for 6:9 in the 18th minute, put her alone in first on Slovenia’s all-time top scorer list at the EHF EURO, after she levelled with Tatjana Oder in first place in round 1
- Sweden back Jamina Roberts (eight goals) earned the player of the match award, while Sweden wing Nathalie Hagman added nine goals to take her EHF EURO 2022 tally to 18, where she currently leads the competition’s overall scorer chart
Sweden looking strong
Sweden entered the Women's EHF EURO 2022 on the back of a great 18 months, which saw them reach the Olympic semi-finals for the first time and place fifth at the World Championship — their second best result ever.
The EHF EURO 2022 is the fourth major competition with Tomas Axner leading the side as head coach, and he has clearly done great work as the Scandinavian team have been consistently impressive in the last two years and appear more of a threat to titles with each championship. With now a second win under their belt and the main round spot locked in, Sweden are in a solid position as they look to the next phase of the competition.
Valentina Klemencic, Slovenia line player: "We expect that we would win but our defence was a little bad. We had too many holes, but we will fix this before the next match."
Emma Lindqvist, Sweden centre back: "It was a great game and the atmosphere was crazy. It was a really fun game to play. We are really happy with the win. It’s a good start to the tournament."