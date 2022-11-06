Montenegro take on Germany for main round ticket

GROUP D:

Germany vs Montenegro

Monday 7 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both sides won their openers: Montenegro were boosted by their 3,000 fans to beat Spain 30:23; Germany won a tight contest with Poland 25:23 thanks to 14 goals of their two team captains, Alina Grijseels (eight) and Emily Bölk (six)

both goalkeepers were in the spotlight in their first matches: Montenegro’s Marina Rajcic was awarded Player of the Match after her 10 saves against Spain; Germany’s Katharina Filter saved 12 Polish shots

Montenegro won three matches of the past four matches against Germany; however, their EHF EURO record is in balance with one win each, from 2012 and 2014, respectively

Montenegrin right wing Jovanka Radicevic scored five goals against Spain and is on 176 EHF EURO goals in total after 36 matches

German goalkeeper coach Clara Woltering has played four years for Montenegrin record champions Buducnost, winning the EHF Champions League twice with them (2012 and 2015)

while Germany have not missed any of the 15 EHF EURO final tournaments, Montenegro have not missed any since 2010 and they are going into their 40th EHF EURO match

Germany coach Markus Gaugisch: “I saw the start of Montenegro’s match against Spain, and I have never experienced such an atmosphere and enthusiasm in women’s handball, this was like the men’s Bundesliga. In terms of experience, Montenegro are ahead of us, but we want to put the pressure on them. And we need to stop Djurdjina Jaukovic – for sure.”

Montenegro left back Djurdjina Jaukovic: “Germany have a strong team, especially with their tall and powerful back court players. We need to play as we did against Spain – with heart and with passion – and again we hope for the support of the fans.”