Sweden aim to end 20-year golden drought
This is the 16th article in a series of 24, presenting all participants at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.
Ola Lindgren, Magnus Wislander and Staffan Olsson might have retired a long time ago, but their spirit lives on. And their spiritual heirs are now in the position to match their predecessors’ glory.
Lately, Sweden have often been close to winning a gold medal, but have fallen consistently short. Silver at EHF EURO 2018 and at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 is the best they have done as a young and talented generation have begun to make their mark. EHF EURO 2022 could be the time for the efforts of these players to be rewarded.
Main facts
- Sweden qualified for EHF EURO 2022 top of their qualifiers’ group, with a perfect six wins
- Sweden reached the main round at EHF EURO 2020, but failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite co-hosting the competition
- the national team have won the EHF EURO four times, in 1994, 1998, 2000 and 2002
- five Swedish players hold the record for most EHF EUROs won, featuring in all four victories
- at EHF EURO 2022, Sweden will face titleholders Spain, the Czech Republic, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in group E
Main question: Can Sweden’s young generation take the pressure?
In the space of two years, Sweden have moved from the ‘can grab a medal once in a while’ to the ‘strong contender for the final’ category, at every tournament they play. National team coach Glenn Solberg, appointed in 2020, did not hesitate when it came to drafting new and young talented players, and his strategy seems to have paid off. Lucas Pellas, Karl Wallinius, Jonathan Carlsbogard and Felix Claar all arrived within the last two years and play a major role in their respective clubs.
However, it remains to be seen if this young Swedish generation are able to take the pressure that comes when the fans and the public are expecting a team to deliver. After their world championship silver medal, Sweden made it to the quarter-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year. EHF EURO 2022 should be the next step towards the stars for this team.
Under the spotlight: Jim Gottfridsson
The SG Flensburg-Handewitt centre back is one of the most experienced players in the squad picked by coach Glenn Solberg. It may look like he has been around forever, but he only turned 29 last September. Surrounded by very young players on the back court, he will have to turn all the notes into a symphony.
As for many centre backs, his performance will play a huge role in his team’s collective performance. If Gottfridsson is at his best, just like at the last world championship or at EHF EURO 2018, Sweden should not be far from a medal.
Did you know?
Out of the 18 players that lost the EHF EURO 2018 final in Croatia, only seven were named on the Swedish squad for EHF EURO 2022. When taking over as coach in 2020, Glenn Solberg decided it was time to give its chance to the younger generation. Former regulars such as Jesper Nielsen, Lukas Nilsson or Jerry Tollbring were left out in favour of players that are not yet playing in top clubs.
The future showed that his decision was the right one, with Jonathan Carlsbogard, Felix Claar and Lucas Pellas playing a decisive role in recent performances for Sweden. But the turnover might not be over yet, so prepare yourselves to see some more new faces in the next few years.
What the numbers say
4 European titles – that is the record held by five former Swedish international players: Ola Lindgren, Stefan Lövgren, Staffan Olsson, Magnus Wislander and Martin Frändesjö.
Only one player has the opportunity to match their record at EHF EURO 2022, France’s Nikola Karabatic, who has so far won three gold medals in the competition. A few Spanish players have won two, but none of them has managed, so far, to catch up with the five greats.
Past achievements
Men’s EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 14
Winners (4): 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002
Silver (1): 2018