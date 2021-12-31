Sweden aim to end 20-year golden drought

Ola Lindgren, Magnus Wislander and Staffan Olsson might have retired a long time ago, but their spirit lives on. And their spiritual heirs are now in the position to match their predecessors’ glory.

Lately, Sweden have often been close to winning a gold medal, but have fallen consistently short. Silver at EHF EURO 2018 and at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 is the best they have done as a young and talented generation have begun to make their mark. EHF EURO 2022 could be the time for the efforts of these players to be rewarded.

Main facts

Sweden qualified for EHF EURO 2022 top of their qualifiers’ group, with a perfect six wins

Sweden reached the main round at EHF EURO 2020, but failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite co-hosting the competition

the national team have won the EHF EURO four times, in 1994, 1998, 2000 and 2002

five Swedish players hold the record for most EHF EUROs won, featuring in all four victories

at EHF EURO 2022, Sweden will face titleholders Spain, the Czech Republic, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in group E

Main question: Can Sweden’s young generation take the pressure?

In the space of two years, Sweden have moved from the ‘can grab a medal once in a while’ to the ‘strong contender for the final’ category, at every tournament they play. National team coach Glenn Solberg, appointed in 2020, did not hesitate when it came to drafting new and young talented players, and his strategy seems to have paid off. Lucas Pellas, Karl Wallinius, Jonathan Carlsbogard and Felix Claar all arrived within the last two years and play a major role in their respective clubs.

However, it remains to be seen if this young Swedish generation are able to take the pressure that comes when the fans and the public are expecting a team to deliver. After their world championship silver medal, Sweden made it to the quarter-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year. EHF EURO 2022 should be the next step towards the stars for this team.