Valcea aspiring to reach EHF Finals

Two seasons in the DELO EHF Champions League signalled SCM Ramnicu Valcea's ambition to be back in the spotlight in European handball, but the Romanian side have taken a step back this season and will compete in group D of the EHF European League Women 2021/22.

However, an EHF Finals berth would be another stepping stone for the Romanian powerhouse club on the road to re-establishing themselves as one of Europe's elite teams.

Main facts

Valcea reached the DELO EHF Champions League play-offs last season but were eliminated by fellow Romanian side CSM Bucuresti

after coach Florentin Pera left for CSKA, his assistant Goran Kurtes led the team for two months before being replaced by Norwegian coach Bent Dahl in October

Valcea progressed to the group phase of the EHF European League Women after beating Super Amara Bera 63:55 on aggregate in qualification round 3

Valcea are the most decorated team in Romania, having won 38 domestic trophies and four European trophies in their history

Most important question: Do Valcea have the necessary depth to go all the way?

On paper, Valcea look as though they might lack some depth in key positions. While the Romanian side found planning for this season somewhat challenging, they are looking to improve as the competition progresses.

Valcea's talented goalkeepers are short of experience at the highest level, while their back line is mainly composed of players boasting the same strong points: creativity and speed, rather than powerful shots. That does not mean Kristina Liscevic, Mireya Gonzalez or Iryna Glibko cannot shoot, but a tough, tall defence might pose some serious problems once they get into gear.

Overall, this is an experienced side that proved their ability to comeback in the qualification round 3 tie against Super Amara Bera Bera. The Spanish side led by six goals in the first leg and by five goals in the second leg, yet Valcea won both matches to emerge unscathed with a 63:55 aggregate win. However, the challenge will be tougher when Valcea face Viborg HK, Chambray Touraine Handball and Váci NKSE in group D.

The opening match against Viborg, a rematch of the EHF Champions League 2009/10 final, will serve as an indicator of Valcea's current level. Valcea left wing Cristina Florica believes the Danish team are also likely to challenge for a place at the EHF Finals.

"Viborg HK, HC Lada, Storhamar or Herning-Ikast Handbold are among my favourites for this season's EHF Finals," said captain Cristina Florica. "We have a strong team, we are very ambitious and we also want to be there," added the left wing.

Under the spotlight: Iryna Glibko

The 31-year-old left back has played for 10 years in the Romanian league and was signed by Valcea in 2017, when they were still trying to rebuild the team. She has constantly been a nuisance for opposing defences with her strong shots and creative playmaking.

Glibko is the top scorer of the team in the domestic competition, with 53 goals, and she added 11 goals against Super Amara Bera Bera in qualification round 3.

Glibko's impressive comeback since being sidelined for five months at the start of 2021 due to a medical issue has helped Valcea fulfil their goals.

Her partnership with Valcea's other backs — like Kristina Liscevic, Mireya Gonzalez or Elena Dache — is paramount for her team's success this season.