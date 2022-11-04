Sweden earn first points with strong win

Tomas Axner, Sweden coach: "I’m happy about the win. It was a tough game. The opening games are always tough and it’s always tough to play a game like [that against] Serbia, with a lot of experienced players. I’m very happy about our defence. We put a lot of effort in the work of defence and we had a good goalkeeper [Jessica Ryde], so that was very helpful for us. And we got many stops in the game and could also score some easy counter goals from our good defence.

Uros Bregar (SLO), Serbia coach: "It was difficult. They took advantage from the start. In the first 10 minutes we were running up and down without our heads. After, we found some good attacks and we came just two or one goals behind, but also, we didn’t score on the fast break. It is true that Sweden played good defence today. We are not surprised, but also we didn’t find some good solutions. In the second half, we continued to come closer. Our goalkeeper, Kristina [Graovac], was really good, but still it was far away to do something better."