Jaukovic: “We believe in us, we dream”

Until the age of 23, Jaukovic played for Buducnost, then went abroad to join French side Brest Bretagne Handball in 2020. Right in her first season, she made it to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest – and even to the final.

But she badly injured her knee after the Tokyo Olympics and was out for 10 months. But with the start of the 2022/23 season, Jaukovic is back on track – and ready for the biggest highlight of her national team career: co-hosting the EHF EURO 2022.

“We are so happy to have this opportunity to play at home. It is the first and maybe the last time in our career to play such an event on home ground. We really want to grab this chance. We cannot wait to start, we are so excited. For two years, we have only been thinking about this championship.” Jaukovic told eurohandball.com on the eve of Montenegro’s opener against Spain on Saturday (18:00 CET, live on EHFTV) in the legendary Moraca Arena in Podgorica.

“This arena means a lot to me. I remember so many games and I have so many positive emotions when I think about this arena,” Jaukovic said.

“We heard that Moraca will be full of fans against Spain – and this is a reason why we play handball: to make our fans happy. I already get goosebumps when I think about this match. I played for Buducnost for five years and I remember all those great games, so I really cannot wait for the EHF EURO to start.”

But is the excitement not blended with a huge portion of pressure?

“For us it is normal to have pressure, as everybody in Montenegro always expects so much from us. We are a small country, but our people love and adore handball. For them it is normal we always have the highest goals and play for something really big – this is sport. We can cope with this pressure and those expectations”, said Jaukovic, adding: “We have a big dream and desire, but we must put some thoughts behind and only focus on handball. We are ready, everything is on us.”