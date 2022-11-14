Sweden hopeful but “can affect only the two games we play”

Although they have not taken a medal, Sweden have had some of the strongest results of any team in the last 15 months. Only Norway and France had better records in this period, with Norway winning the world title in Spain and beating Sweden for bronze at Tokyo 2020, and France taking Olympic gold and silver at the World Championship.

Now, Sweden are chasing a return to the EHF EURO semi-finals after contesting them twice before, in 2010 and 2014.

The semi-final race in group I is down to four teams: Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Slovenia, with Denmark and Norway in the strongest positions after the second main round day in Ljubljana. Sweden must win their last two games in the main round in order to progress to the semi-finals, but their fate is not entirely in their hands, as they rely on other results to go their way as well.

On Saturday, Sweden were defeated by Norway in a thrilling game that saw the winner decided only in the final minutes after an equal match up to that point.

“It was a good handball game. It was a good fight from both teams. Of course, I wanted to end with a win for us, but in the end, it was a good handball game” said Sweden centre back Jenny Carlson, who scored nine goals against Norway.

“When we don’t score and we do some mistake and they score… I think you cannot do that against Norway because then they can just keep the lead.”