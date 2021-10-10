Sweden’s depth overpowers Turkey

After a healthy start for Turkey, Sweden bounced back and clinched their second win in Group 6, 31:23, securing their lead in the group before the doubleheader against Serbia in March.

GROUP 6

Turkey vs Sweden 23:31 (12:15)

Turkey’s veteran right back Yasemin Sahin scored seven goals, but could not help her team secure the first win in the group

a 4:1 run between the 13th and the 18th minute was the backbone of Sweden’s win, propelling the Scandinavian side to a 10:7 lead

Sweden’s right wing Mathilda Lundstrom and back Carin Stromberg were their team’s top scorers, with five goals each

the Turkish side is now on a seven-game losing streak in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase, with their last win coming in March 2018 against Lithuania

Sweden have won seven games on the trot in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase, as their last loss came against future opponents Serbia in March 2018

Sweden overpower Turkey to power to flawless start

Sweden did not shine in their game against Turkey, but they did just enough to secure their second win in as many games in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase 2.

Since the current format of the Qualification Phase has been established for the EHF EURO 2010, Sweden have always started with two wins, as their superiority to their opponents has helped them seal the progression to the final tournament each time.