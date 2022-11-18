Sweden take fifth as Roberts reaches milestones

5/6 PLACEMENT MATCH

Sweden vs Netherlands 37:32 (21:16)

Sweden were dominant in parts of the first half, reaching a lead as clear as eight goals, at 19:11 in the 24th and the Netherlands ultimately could not recover from the damage in the first period

the Netherlands did give themselves a better chance to reduce the deficit in the second period as they came back within four a couple of times near the end of the half and played a better second 30 minutes

goalkeeper Jessica Ryde had a key role for Sweden in the first half, making 10 saves at a rate of 38 per cent. In contrast, the Netherlands keepers had trouble stopping Sweden’s shots, with the result that Sweden had a 72 per cent shooting efficiency compared with the Netherlands’ 48 per cent for the first 30 minutes

in the second period, Sweden’s lead went from its clearest at six, at 27:21 in the 40th minute, to just one, at 29:28 in the 47th, as the Netherlands pulled off a rapid comeback — but it proved too little too late

Nathalie Hagman received the player of the match award after scoring nine goals at 100 per cent accuracy

Jamina Roberts becomes Sweden’s most capped at EHF EURO

For Sweden left back Jamina Roberts, the 5/6 placement match was the 48th in her career, taking her in front of Isabelle Gulldén in top spot for her national team at the EHF EURO.

In a EURO career spanning 12 years, Roberts has scored 100 goals and won two medals — silver in 2010 and bronze in 2014. It caps a great year for Roberts, after she was named Swedish Female Handball Player of the Year for 2022.

Roberts joined back-to-back EHF Champions League title holders Vipers for this season and hopes to take her first trophy in that competition.