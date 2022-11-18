Denmark return to EHF EURO final after 18 years
Denmark will fight for their first EHF EURO title since 2002, after beating Montenegro 27:23 in the first semi-final in Ljubljana on Friday night. The Scandinavian side last contested the trophy game in 2004, when they were defeated by Norway — who could be Denmark’s opponents this time around as well.
Montenegro will play for what would be a first bronze medal in this competition.
The second semi-final, between Norway and France, is still to come.
SEMI-FINAL
Denmark vs Montenegro 27:23 (14:10)
- Although Denmark led 24:21 entering the final three minutes, nothing was sure until a crucial save from Althea Reinhardt with two and a half minutes to go, after which Mette Tranborg netted the certain winner
- Montenegro’s first six goals came from two players: Jovanka Radicevic and Djurdjina Jaukovic, who had both netted three times by the 10th minute, as their side took a 6:4 lead. Radicevic’s direct opponent Emma Friis, who earned the player of the match award, scored three of Denmark’s opening goals
- after the first ten minutes, Denmark started to rely more on the back court in attack, and it worked very well as they found long-range gaps and breakthrough chances. With plenty of depth on the back court to rely on, Denmark recorded an 8:4 partial score, turning the 4:6 game into a 12:8 lead six minutes before the break
- while Denmark goalkeeper Sandra Toft saved six shots at 37 per cent in the first half, Montenegro’s keepers had none. But Marina Rajcic returned stronger in the second period, making three saves in the first five minutes and paving the way for Montenegro to close the gap quickly
- Montenegro equalised at 14:14 in the 37th minute, but they could not take the advantage. Denmark reopened a clearer gap, leading by five (20:15) by the 49th minute and holding a steady advantage from there to the final whistle
An 18-year wait for the final
From the first 10 years of the Women’s EHF EURO, Denmark were the force in the competition. The Scandinavian team won three titles in that period, the last in 2002, and finished as runners-up twice.
Since then, Denmark have been waiting for a medal in the competition, although they did have the chance three times — in 2010, 2016 and 2020, they finished fourth.
It was in 2004 that Denmark contested the EURO final most recently and also won the last of three Olympic titles, marking the end of a golden era. They have qualified for only one Olympic Games since then, in 2012. The only medals since 2004 were at the World Championship — bronze in 2013 and 2021.
Now, with their return to the final, Denmark have already clinched a medal at the EHF EURO 2022. The only question is what colour it will be, and whether they will finally add another trophy to their cabinet.
It was a crazy game, and a big experience for me and the team, because of the atmosphere. We knew it will be a hard fight on and off the court. I am very, very proud to be part of this team and on the victory.
Anne Mette Hansen (DEN) – left back: “First we want to go back to the hotel and enjoy. The key was that we just had to keep our team spirit high, now we have to get ready for Sunday. Overall, it was a was great atmosphere to play today.”
Marina Rajcic (MNE) - goalkeeper: “Our fans follow us everywhere, and they helped us a lot. Many of our players were tired, as we do not have that many on the bench. I cannot wait for Sunday to repeat today’s fight. I am sure, we will not repeat the mistakes from this game.”
Itana Grbic (MNE) – centre back: “It was an amazing game, we proved that we deserve to be in the semi-final. Denmark could not relax for one minute, as we fought so hard. In the end they were better and deserved to make it to the final more than us. We have same seven players only. Now we try to give our best with our amazing fans and try to win the medal.”