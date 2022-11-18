Denmark return to EHF EURO final after 18 years

SEMI-FINAL

Denmark vs Montenegro 27:23 (14:10)

Although Denmark led 24:21 entering the final three minutes, nothing was sure until a crucial save from Althea Reinhardt with two and a half minutes to go, after which Mette Tranborg netted the certain winner

Montenegro’s first six goals came from two players: Jovanka Radicevic and Djurdjina Jaukovic, who had both netted three times by the 10th minute, as their side took a 6:4 lead. Radicevic’s direct opponent Emma Friis, who earned the player of the match award, scored three of Denmark’s opening goals

after the first ten minutes, Denmark started to rely more on the back court in attack, and it worked very well as they found long-range gaps and breakthrough chances. With plenty of depth on the back court to rely on, Denmark recorded an 8:4 partial score, turning the 4:6 game into a 12:8 lead six minutes before the break

while Denmark goalkeeper Sandra Toft saved six shots at 37 per cent in the first half, Montenegro’s keepers had none. But Marina Rajcic returned stronger in the second period, making three saves in the first five minutes and paving the way for Montenegro to close the gap quickly

Montenegro equalised at 14:14 in the 37th minute, but they could not take the advantage. Denmark reopened a clearer gap, leading by five (20:15) by the 49th minute and holding a steady advantage from there to the final whistle

An 18-year wait for the final

From the first 10 years of the Women’s EHF EURO, Denmark were the force in the competition. The Scandinavian team won three titles in that period, the last in 2002, and finished as runners-up twice.

Since then, Denmark have been waiting for a medal in the competition, although they did have the chance three times — in 2010, 2016 and 2020, they finished fourth.

It was in 2004 that Denmark contested the EURO final most recently and also won the last of three Olympic titles, marking the end of a golden era. They have qualified for only one Olympic Games since then, in 2012. The only medals since 2004 were at the World Championship — bronze in 2013 and 2021.

Now, with their return to the final, Denmark have already clinched a medal at the EHF EURO 2022. The only question is what colour it will be, and whether they will finally add another trophy to their cabinet.