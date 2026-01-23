Switzerland suffer second decisive comeback, but make history

Switzerland had one match in the preliminary round that they will never forget, when they were leading Slovenia by nine goals early in the second half then succumbed to a defeat by three. The match was very similar to what unfolded against Hungary, with Switzerland appearing completely dominant and even when Slovenia started reducing the distance, the gap seeming too big to overcome completely. But Slovenia did overcome it.

Against Hungary, Switzerland had a six-goal lead at half-time and started the second period strong, but once again endured the nightmare of a big comeback from their opponents.

Despite the draw that may feel bittersweet for Switzerland, they made some history with the result, taking their first main round point ever at the EHF EURO. When the side made it to the main round in 2004, on what was their only previous participation in the stage, they were defeated in all three games.