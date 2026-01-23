Hungary clinch thrilling comeback draw versus Switzerland
The second main round game for group II at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 looked to be one-sided for almost 40 minutes, with Switzerland clearly in the lead, but then Hungary came storming back for a tense ending where neither team could clinch the outright win. In the end, the sides split the points with a 29:29 draw.
The result means both Switzerland and Hungary add one point to their account, after starting the main round with zero.
I think we can’t be happy with it, it’s the second time now that we were up like seven, or even more goals, and we can’t carry it through the whole game. At least we’ve got one point, but we are not happy with it.
We made too much mistakes in the first half and that was the problem in the beginning, but we recovered. This is the most important. We fought 60 minutes. We fight as a team and we will continue like this. This is sport. If you make too many mistakes, it will punish you.