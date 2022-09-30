Swiss debutants ready to join the EHF EURO party

- What are the expectations?

After the draw, Albertsen called the group “a Goliath task” for Switzerland.

“I have a plan with my team. Tactically we are already at a good level, now we have to improve physically and technically in order to maybe create a surprise,” said Albertsen, who has the highest respect for defending and record champions Norway – an opponent Switzerland lost 41:18 against in a qualifier four years ago.

“They will play for gold alongside Denmark and France,” said Albertsen, who expected opponents Hungary to receive wide support in Ljubjlana from their fans.

“But, of course, I am also looking forward to seeing many Swiss fans.”

- Who are the stars?

The most experienced player of the Swiss squad is goalkeeper Manuela Brütsch, all-time record holder with 153 games. With Lea Schüpbach, she was the all-Swiss goalkeeper duo at German side HSG Bad Wildungen before Schüpbach joined Metzingen.

Back court players Lisa Frey, Daphne Gautchi and Charlotte Kähr also play in the German Bundesliga, while top star and best scorer of the current squad, Viborg HK’s Kerstin Kündig, is one of two players from Danish clubs, alongside Chantal Wick (København).

Like Switzerland proved in their qualification campaign, some of their young guns from Swiss clubs have the ambition to surprise, like Xenia Hodel and 17-year-old Mia Emmenegger, both from Spono Eagles, or Tabea Schmid from Brühl.

The player with the biggest heart: Kerstin Kündig

The 29-year-old centre back is the hub of the Swiss attack – either as classical playmaker or as shooter. Before the 2022/23 season, the three-time Swiss Player of the Year (2017, 2020, 2021) made a huge step in her career by leaving Thüringer HC and joining EHF European League finalists Viborg HK in Denmark, recommended by her national team coach, and former Viborg coach, Martin Albertsen.

“I have had some Danish coaches before, therefore it was my dream to play in the probably best league of the world. And I am sure, my style of playing fits perfectly to Denmark.”

In the crucial qualification match against Lithuania, Kündig was top scorer with 12 goals.

Did you know?

The biggest talent in Swiss handball has a famous last name: Tabea Schmid. But the 19-years-old line player of LC Brühl is not related to legend Andy Schmid, who played at two Men’s EHF EURO events – in 2006 and 2020. Another huge prospect of the team Daphne Gautschi, whose mother was also a Swiss international.

What the numbers say

Switzerland had come close to qualifying once before – for the 2018 event in France. After beating Ukraine twice, they needed a win against Croatia. But despite the one of the biggest crowd turnouts for a women’s handball game in the country, Switzerland had no chance and lost the match 33:16. Overall in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, Switzerland have recorded 16 wins, one draw, and 49 defeats.

Past achievements

EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 1