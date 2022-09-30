Good times, bad times: which teams surprised early in the season?

Tough Vipers record best start ever

In their past two dominant seasons reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand have been diesel engines, reaching the peak of their form in the second part of the season, just as the knockout phase was throwing off. In the last season of Ole Gustav Gjekstad’s tenure as coach, things are looking different.

The Norwegian powerhouse has been nothing short of amazing in the first three matches of the season, the first time in their history when they threw off the Champions League with three wins in their first three matches. Vipers are riding a nine-game winning streak, dating back to last season, which is their best-ever in the competition.

Only one team has conceded fewer goals than Vipers’ tally of 72 – Bietigheim, who shipped only 71 goals. The Norwegian side’s attack is the fourth-best in the competition, with 92 goals. And all came during a serious rebuilding of the squad, as right back Anna Vyakhireva replaced Nora Mørk and Jamina Roberts replaced Isabelle Gulldén. In total, Vipers had six players in and six players out this summer.

Things might get harder in the future for Vipers, but this is a good a start as it can get for the reigning champions, who beat Krim Mercator Ljubljana, Brest Bretagne Handball and Odense to throw off the new season.

🐍 @VipersKrSand are playing, so of course we must post some of @katrinelundenor's best goals so far!#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/zLwuNUbk3x — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 24, 2022

CSM and Rapid make Romania proud

For the first time in history, two teams from the same city, Bucharest, represent Romania in the EHF Champions League Women. The rivalry between CSM and Rapid has made both teams better in the long term, and they mirrored their results in the start of the season – taking two wins and drawing another game to climb into the top three in their groups.

Romanian champions Rapid made their debut in the European top competition in style, taking away wins against Lokomotiva Zagreb and Kastamonu. Although the two sides might be the easiest opponents in the group for the other teams, Rapid delivered convincing performances.

However, their best level of performance was the draw against Metz Handball. Metz, who reached last season’s EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, led by as many as six goals against Rapid, but the Romanian side bounced back admirably and sealed a point, missing a chance to clinch the win by failing to score in two consecutive attacks. Only Györ and Bietigheim have scored more goals than Rapid’s 96 so far in the competition, therefore making the Romanian side a team to watch in the future.

Here's how Malin Aune made sure of a point for @csm_bucharest with just seconds on the 🕑#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/CD6rhH5uju — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 25, 2022



On the other hand, CSM have been long navigating times of uncertainty, with plenty of issues on and off the court. This season, though, things are looking better. Apart from a lack of a left-handed right back, the Romanian powerhouse looked strong throughout the start of the competition, with the addition of Grace Zaadi really bolstering their attack. They also did well to replace goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic with Laura Glauser and the hire of Crina Pintea also helped improve their defence.

Both Romanian sides are hot right now, but CSM have had a more difficult schedule than Rapid. The latter’s mettle will be tested when the competition comes back on 9 October, with a home game against Team Esbjerg.