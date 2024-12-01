In the 38th minute of the game against the Faroe Islands, line player Schmid, who was also the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, scored for 19:9, the first double-digit lead.
“First of all, I was like, oh, nice. We're 10 goals in the lead. And then it was like, OK, now we need to bring it home. But I feel the mentality that now we had to do it not the best. We made mistakes,” Emmenegger says, remembering that moment.
“Also myself, I made some really bad shots then which were not so good for the team, but in the end we could manage it. So it was not that bad for us, but I think we started to think too much about it and we were maybe a little bit more scared.”
However, the Faroe Islands never gave up. When Jana Mittún netted for 24:25, with two minutes on the clock, Switzerland found a new energy and delivered while under pressure.
“I never thought that we were going to lose those two points. I know we can win tight games. So that was not my worry. It was just like, oh, oh, oh, they're coming close. I also already thought at the half time, okay, we need to continue the good work because they can come back and they did,” says Emmenegger.