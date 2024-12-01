The victory against the Faroe Islands was a culmination of years of hard work, and for their players, this was a moment they will cherish forever in their hearts, according to one of Switzerland's young stars, Mia Emmenegger.

”It was crazy. The atmosphere and all these people just coming to support us. It's nearly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You have this first time running to the court and seeing these people cheer for you. It was unbelievable.”

For the Swiss team, playing in front of such a crowd and atmosphere was a new experience, one that fuelled their determination to give their best. In every moment of the game, the fans were reminding them of how much their performance mattered, and, riding on it, players also found that extra spark.

“These people believe in us. They cheer for us. We mean something to them. It's like an extra motivation just to show what we can, to play freely. I feel like they only see what you're good at, and they don't see if you made a mistake. They're just like, come on, we believe in you. Let's go. ‘Hopp Schwiiz’. They are really like an eighth player on the court. And I love our fans,” says Emmenegger.