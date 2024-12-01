14:10

Today’s Stat of the Day focuses on the game between Montenegro and Romania, the first-round victors in group B. Montenegro started the tournament with a good deal of luck, as they kept possession of the ball after 25 per cent of their missed shots. No other team achieved a higher percentage – although their round 2 opponents, Romania, rank third with 21.2 per cent.

13:50

Our second feature today is a great interview with young Swiss star Mia Emmenegger by EHF journalist Danijela Vekić. Still only 19, Emmenegger is the joint all-time top scorer for Switzerland at the Women’s EHF EURO, with 20 goals in four games played this year and in 2022. The Vipers Kristiansand right wing hopes that Switzerland’s first win at the final tournament, against the Faroe Islands in round 1, will be a spark to build handball in the country – and judging by the pictures from the autograph event the Swiss team held the other day, children are keen to follow the team.