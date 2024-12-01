Live blog: Croatia vs Faroe Islands first up on Sunday

01 December 2024, 12:00

Round 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 continues on Sunday, starting at 15:30 CET in Basel before concluding in Debrecen and Innsbruck. Iceland and the Faroe Islands both have a chance at winning their first games ever at a final tournament, but a loss for either of them would see their hopes of going any further dashed.

15:00

There's 30 minutes until today's first game throws off in Basel. Can the Faroe Islands shock the Queens of Shock themselves, and take a point against Croatia?

Don't forget to make your match predictions on the Home of Handball app!

 

14:25

The Netherlands vs Germany, at 18:00 CET in Innsbruck, should be one of the best games of the day. The two teams' goalkeepers think so at least!

EURO24W Netherlands Vs Iceland KA207816 EM
It is the most fun game, but also the hardest game. I know them, they know me. But it is still fun, as you play against many friends, you try to get the best out of it. In our last test match against Germany in October, we had problems in attack, we have to learn from those mistakes and do it better than in this match.
Yara ten Holte
Goalkeeper, Netherlands
EURO24W Germany Vs Ukraine 4J8A2012 JE
It will be a game of fight. It will probably end up with one, two, three goals difference, I think, for us. These are games why you are here. You want to win such games, as only such games bring us as a team further. Now it's just about delivering, being confident and winning the game. Our key point is, of course, defence and goalkeeper performance. That will be crucial in the game. If we create a great defence with good goalkeepers, then we can win.
Sarah Wachter
Goalkeeper, Germany

14:10

Today’s Stat of the Day focuses on the game between Montenegro and Romania, the first-round victors in group B. Montenegro started the tournament with a good deal of luck, as they kept possession of the ball after 25 per cent of their missed shots. No other team achieved a higher percentage – although their round 2 opponents, Romania, rank third with 21.2 per cent.

13:50

Our second feature today is a great interview with young Swiss star Mia Emmenegger by EHF journalist Danijela Vekić. Still only 19, Emmenegger is the joint all-time top scorer for Switzerland at the Women’s EHF EURO, with 20 goals in four games played this year and in 2022. The Vipers Kristiansand right wing hopes that Switzerland’s first win at the final tournament, against the Faroe Islands in round 1, will be a spark to build handball in the country – and judging by the pictures from the autograph event the Swiss team held the other day, children are keen to follow the team.

EURO24W Swiss Autograph Session MAL7468 2 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Swiss Autograph Session MAL7539 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Switzerland Vs Faroe Islands A0A5907 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
EURO24W Switzerland Vs Faroe Islands MAL6742 AM
EHF EURO

Switzerland: Inspiring the next generation of EHF EURO stars

FEATURE: Young Swiss talent Mia Emmenegger reflects on a historic win and the joy of playing at home

today, 2 hours ago

13:10

We have two great features today featuring two sides with different journeys in the tournament. First up, Iceland: they came pretty close to beating the Netherlands on Friday and are hopeful of victory against Ukraine. Björn Pazen spoke to several of their players and coach Arnar Pétursson about the first match and the game tonight.

EURO24W Netherlands Vs Iceland KA208194 EM
EHF EURO

Iceland dream of first Women’s EHF EURO points

FEATURE: After a great first match, goalkeeper Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir and her teammates hope for a historic day against Ukraine

yesterday

12:50

And let's not forget the top five saves of day 3, presented by Strauss. Some goalkeepers made impressive debuts last night, such as Poland's Paulina Wdowiak.


12:35

Time for the top five goals of last night, presented by Gorenje - there were a lot of them (319 in total), with Slovenia and Norway in particular racking up high scores. 


12:20

First up today, news from the Norwegian camp: Katrine Lunde headed off after the first game against Slovenia to pick up looking after her daughter as her husband is busy coaching football in his native Serbia. EHF journalist Björn Pazen found out why it is so important that players are able to balance sport and family life.

EURO24W Norway Vs Slovenia ER11343 JE
EHF EURO

Lunde takes family break from EHF EURO

FEATURE: Record EHF EURO winner Katrine Lunde has flown home to take care of her daughter – but will return for the main round

today, 5 hours ago

12:00

Welcome to day 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, where we're already halfway through the tournament. Today, the winners of the top-of-table clashes - Montenegro vs Romania, Denmark vs Switzerland and the Netherlands vs Germany - could book their main round tickets. And Iceland and the Faroe Islands could potentially win their first-ever Women's EHF EURO games. See the round preview for more:

EURO24W Denmark Vs Croatia A0A9994 NT
EHF EURO

First-round winners meet for key games

DAY PREVIEW: Groups B, D and F play their second rounds on Sunday, with six teams looking for a second victory and six for their first

yesterday
Latest news

