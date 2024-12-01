Live blog: Croatia vs Faroe Islands first up on Sunday
Round 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 continues on Sunday, starting at 15:30 CET in Basel before concluding in Debrecen and Innsbruck. Iceland and the Faroe Islands both have a chance at winning their first games ever at a final tournament, but a loss for either of them would see their hopes of going any further dashed.
It is the most fun game, but also the hardest game. I know them, they know me. But it is still fun, as you play against many friends, you try to get the best out of it. In our last test match against Germany in October, we had problems in attack, we have to learn from those mistakes and do it better than in this match.
It will be a game of fight. It will probably end up with one, two, three goals difference, I think, for us. These are games why you are here. You want to win such games, as only such games bring us as a team further. Now it's just about delivering, being confident and winning the game. Our key point is, of course, defence and goalkeeper performance. That will be crucial in the game. If we create a great defence with good goalkeepers, then we can win.