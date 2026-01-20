Switzerland play the waiting game

Coming into round 3 with one point in their account and sitting third on the table, Switzerland needed a victory to keep their main round hope alive. That job is done, and now they await the result of the later game, Slovenia versus the Faroe Islands.

Switzerland could have entered the final preliminary round day in a much stronger position, as they had the chance to take a win against Slovenia on the second match day for group D. However, they squandered a nine-goal lead early in the second half to suffer what was in the end a shock defeat, considering how the first 45 minutes had unfolded, with Switzerland dominating the match. With that, Slovenia took the first spot in the main round.

Now Switzerland’s only chance is a loss for the Faroe Islands, and then the final ranking between the two will come down to goal difference. If the Faroe Islands take a point against Slovenia, they are through to the main round and Switzerland will be knocked out.