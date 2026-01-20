Switzerland keep main round hopes alive with record win

Switzerland keep main round hopes alive with record win

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
20 January 2026, 19:40

The final match day in Oslo, with Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group D on court, saw Switzerland take a 43:26 win against Montenegro, keeping their hope of the main round alive — a stage they have not reached since 2004. The side had also not won a final tournament match at the EURO since 2020 and thus ended a six-year wait to taste victory at the event.

Switzerland needed not only a win but a decisive one to stay in the main round race, and they achieved precisely that, setting a new record for their biggest win at the Men’s EHF EURO. The previous record was 31:24 versus Poland in 2020.

Montenegro were already out of main round contention, while Slovenia had booked the first ticket in round 2. It is now down to Switzerland and the Faroe Islands, with the final decision to be made based on the result of the last game in the group.

GROUP D

Montenegro vs Switzerland 26:43 (15:22)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Branko Vujović 9/14 (MNE); Luca Sigrist 10/11, Lenny Rubin 10/14 (SUI)
Goalkeeper saves: Mile Mijušković 8/31, Haris Suljević 3/23 (MNE); Mathieu Seravilli 12/25, Nikola Portner 5/17 (SUI)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Lenny Rubin (SUI)

  • Switzerland secured the decisive victory after leading the match from start to finish, and the outcome was clear long before the final buzzer
  • in what was the first encounter ever between Switzerland and Montenegro, and the match that saw Milos Vujović level the all-time most appearances at the Men’s EHF EURO for the Balkan side, Switzerland scored the first two goals to give themselves an early lead
  • Montenegro kept pace until the 10-minute mark, after which Switzerland opened the first three-goal distance, 8:5, with one of left back Lenny Rubin’s six goals in the first half
  • Montenegro had significant trouble stopping both Rubin and right back Luca Sigrist, and the two finished with a combined 20 goals
  • Switzerland goalkeeper Nikola Portner had an early impact with a 37 per cent save rate to minute 10, but was replaced by Mathieu Seravilli around the 23rd; Seravilli went on to make 12 saves at a rate of 48 per cent
  • with 15 minutes to go, Switzerland were clear in front, 34:20 — but both the memory of a nine-goal comeback against them in round 2, plus the need to beat the Faroe Islands’ goal difference in case of a points tie with the Nordic side were easy motivation for them to keep pushing to the end

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Switzerland play the waiting game

Coming into round 3 with one point in their account and sitting third on the table, Switzerland needed a victory to keep their main round hope alive. That job is done, and now they await the result of the later game, Slovenia versus the Faroe Islands.

Switzerland could have entered the final preliminary round day in a much stronger position, as they had the chance to take a win against Slovenia on the second match day for group D. However, they squandered a nine-goal lead early in the second half to suffer what was in the end a shock defeat, considering how the first 45 minutes had unfolded, with Switzerland dominating the match. With that, Slovenia took the first spot in the main round.

Now Switzerland’s only chance is a loss for the Faroe Islands, and then the final ranking between the two will come down to goal difference. If the Faroe Islands take a point against Slovenia, they are through to the main round and Switzerland will be knocked out.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland FLP 2895 FV
I have nothing to say. I feel sorry about this performance. It's dissapointing. To lose by 20 against anyone, even the best team in the world, it's just disappointing. I'm sorry. I have nothing else to say.
Miodrag Ćorsović
Line player, Montenegro
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL6122 AM
The mentality. The mentality of our players. The heart of our players. They took this hard defeat against Slovenia — they took some examples. That’s why they showed amazing character. Played over 60 minutes an amazing game, from defence to attack to everything. It was a great day for us.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, Switzerland
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL5328 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL5424 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland L7A5633 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland FLP 3115 FV
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL5704 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL5700 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland FLP 3249 FV
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL5487 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland L7A5558 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL6310 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL6455 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland MAL6565 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland L7A6761 AM
Previous Article Men's EHF EURO 2026 post-match flash quotes: 20 January
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Romania 2KA05512 EM
Next Article North Macedonia grab last-gasp winner against Romania

Latest news

More News