Switzerland keep main round hopes alive with record win
The final match day in Oslo, with Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group D on court, saw Switzerland take a 43:26 win against Montenegro, keeping their hope of the main round alive — a stage they have not reached since 2004. The side had also not won a final tournament match at the EURO since 2020 and thus ended a six-year wait to taste victory at the event.
I have nothing to say. I feel sorry about this performance. It's dissapointing. To lose by 20 against anyone, even the best team in the world, it's just disappointing. I'm sorry. I have nothing else to say.
The mentality. The mentality of our players. The heart of our players. They took this hard defeat against Slovenia — they took some examples. That’s why they showed amazing character. Played over 60 minutes an amazing game, from defence to attack to everything. It was a great day for us.