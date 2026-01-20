North Macedonia grab last-gasp winner against Romania
North Macedonia recorded a 24:23 win against Romania in Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group B at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, withstanding a Romanian comeback in the second half.
After starting slowly, Romania forced their way back into the match in the last quarter, but Nenad Kosteski denied them a point to take away from the tournament with his buzzer-beater in the last moment of the game.
We started very well, we were motivated, we had a home match. In the second half, Romania attacked better and we missed some crucial shots against their strong goalkeeper. The final results show the number of our mistakes.
I wanted to give all the best and wanted to leave the national team with my head up in the last game. Now it is over. One week ago, I took this decision. From now on I want to be happy, as I did all my best in 20 years for the national team. Now I will think about the rest of my life.