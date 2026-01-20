Macedonians maintain slim hope of main round

With the ambitious Macedonians chasing a big-margin win for a chance at progressing to the main round, Kiril Lazarov’s squad began the match well, playing flawlessly in defence until the 10th minute, when Romania scored their first goal (4:1).

The Red-Yellow Lions' strong start set them on course for victory with their advantage on the rise throughout the match with the coach even deploying a seven-against-six attack at some points, in hope of strengthening their goal difference.

However, Mihai Popescu was determined not to let North Macedonia spoil his farewell match. The retiring goalkeeper made 10 saves (36 per cent), and proved crucial in stopping the Macedonians from building a big advantage in the second half. The 40-year-old Romanian legend enabled his teammates to set up a thriller finish in the end, but Nenad Kosteski scored an incredible buzzer beater to seal the win for his side in emphatic style.