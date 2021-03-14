Switzerland sweep Finland with nail-biting win

EHF EURO 2022 is closer for Switzerland, after Michael Suter’s side took their second win in the last four days against Finland, 32:30.

The Swiss side will be eyeing to snatch points in their doubleheader against Denmark and North Macedonia at the end of April, while Finland are virtually out of contention, after losing all four games they played in Group 7.

GROUP 7

Switzerland vs Finland 32:30 (18:16)

after the 32:19 drubbing four days ago, Switzerland had a tougher match at home against Finland, who scored as many goals as in the first game by the 35th minute

Switzerland used a 4:0 run that spanned between the second and the 10th minute to open a 5:2 lead, but Finland tied the game, 8:8, after left back Max Granlund and left wing Benjamin Helander combined for seven goals

a 10-goal outing in the first half from Schmid saw Switzerland take back the lead at the break, 18:16, but Finland did not back down and took the lead for the first time, 27:26, with 15 minutes to go

a 5:1 run deployed by Switzerland with the help of Schmid turned the game on its head, enabling the Swiss side to take their second win in the group, 32:30

Schmid is now the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2022 Qualification Phase, having scored 35 goals in four games, five more than second-placed Belarussian wing Mikita Vailupau

Schmid’s 14-goal outing lifts Switzerland past Finland

With Switzerland qualifying for both the EHF EURO 2020 and the IHF Men’s World Championship this January, Andre Schmid, the four-time Bundesliga MVP, fulfilled his dream to represent his country once again at a major tournament, after a drought dating back to 2006.

Now 37, Schmid is still in top form. The centre back hit his 950th goal for the Swiss national team just before the break against Finland, but is still a long way shy, 139 goals, of Marc Baumgartner’s record of 1093.