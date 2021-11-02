Sylla leads Red Wolves’ hunt for Poland-Sweden 2023 ticket

Yérime Sylla is back at the helm of the Belgian men’s national team for a third time, trying to revive his mission that was left stranded almost four years ago.

In his second stint – from 2015-18, after previously leading the team in 2011-14 – the French coach was determined to lead Belgium to the Men’s IHF World Championship 2019.

It would have been the Red Wolves’ first appearance at a major championship.

However, a 33:30 defeat against neighbours Netherlands dashed their hopes of a trip to Germany-Denmark 2019 – and prompted Sylla to quit and focus solely on his duties as club coach at Cesson Rennes MHB.

But Sylla is back in charge of Belgium again.

He only started his work with the team on Monday, two days before Belgium host Greece (live on EHFTV on Wednesday at 20:15 CET) in their first qualifier for the Men’s IHF World Championship 2023 in Poland and Sweden.

Belgium will travel to Kosovo for their second qualifier on Sunday, while Turkey are the fourth team in the group. After the two rounds this week, the group will be played to a finish in January 2022.

“It feels like coming home, but there is a new team, new guys. It was a good surprise to see the level they have. Immediately we could go into details. We need to go fast because we don’t have so many training sessions,” Sylla said.

“I asked all the guys to give me their impression of the team, what they think about it, where we can go defensively, offensively. Because I need to evolve them.”