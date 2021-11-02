Israel’s next best thing dreams big

2002 was the last time Israel’s men’s national team qualified for a major tournament. There have been several generations trying to bring the side back into contention but things have not been looking on the up for the Israeli side.

But a new generation has been building up from the ground and, despite finishing 14th at the Men’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 in August, Israel have been developing several promising players. One of which is line player Or Refael Maman, a 19-year-old powerhouse, who has been showing glimpses of enormous talent both for the youth national team and at club level.

However, with handball not being a trailblazing sport in Israel, the young line player had his share of challenges before settling to play the sport.

“Yes, handball is not such a popular sport in Israel, but I fell in love with the game from a very young age, when I was only 10 years old. The game just attracted me and it was love at first sight.”

“The first steps have been difficult, because I was not a good or a leading player, nor I did take handball very seriously. However, something changed in me, I wanted to achieve great things and I did not stop dreaming to become one of the best,” says Maman to eurohandball.com.

The 19-year-old line player, who took part in the EHF Respect Your Talent programme, has been steadily and stealthily making a name for himself in the past three years. He scored 29 goals at the Men’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 for Israel, while also adding 26 for club team Holon Yuvalim HC in four matches in the EHF European Cup Men this season.

The RYT project is aiming to encourage the personal development of young players, with several former top players becoming mentors for the ones still trying to make their big break in handball. At the Men’s 19 EHF EURO 2021, Slovenia’s Vid Kavticnik and Sweden’s Stefan Lövgren conducted an activity day with the selected players, including Maman.