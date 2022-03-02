Szeged overcome slow start to defeat Elverum

Pick Szeged took the points they needed to remain in the race for skipping the play-offs thanks to a 27:24 away victory against Elverum.

The Hungarian champions are on 18 points now, while Elverum have now lost seven in a row and remain on eight points.

Group A:

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs. Pick Szeged (HUN) 24:27 (12:13)

Szeged banished memories of their surprising 30:34 home defeat in the first match between the sides

Elverum made a flying 3:0 start and were dominant until 9:6, when Szeged started to keep up with the hosts

four goals from line player Bence Banhidi and playmaker Miguel Martins were the keys for Szeged’s 13:12 halftime lead after a 7:3 run up to the break

the defence-orientated match remained close until the 50 th minute when Szeged pulled ahead with a double strike from Martins and their top scorer Sebastian Frimmel who finished with six goals

from that moment on, Szeged was in control. Elverum's regular top scorer Tobias Gröndahl day only scored twice from eight attempts, which meant Sindre Heidal finished as their leading scorer Pick with seven goals

Mikler and the defence save the day for Szeged

When you concede only 23 goals in an away match, it proves that your defence did a great job. In the case of Szeged’s away win at Elverum, it was the defence and goalkeeper Roland Mikler.

The Hungarian international saved 13 shots, a percentage of 35 - and was a key for the victory. Only in the 30:21 win against Zagreb have the Hungarian champions conceded fewer goals this Champions League season than at Elverum.