Szeged’s next campaign for Cologne

MOL-Pick Szeged have been one of the strongest sides in the regular season over the past years and have come close to an EHF FINAL4 ticket more than once, but never reached the pinnacle event in Cologne.

The disappointment has made the Hungarian side eager to show their real power and reach the final days in Europe’s top flight for the first time in history.

Main facts

goalkeeper Roland Mikler, right wing Bogdan Radivojevic, right back Jorge Maqueda and line player Bence Banhidi were all nominated for last season’s All-star Team vote and Banhidi was named the pivot in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 All-star Team

Szeged will play the upcoming season of the Champions League after an upgrade request was granted by the EHF Executive Committee

while goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic and right back Luka Stepancic extended their contracts, defensive specialist Alen Blazevic left the club after eight seasons, for Romanian side HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta

Borut Mackovsek arrived from Veszprém, while Jorge Maqueda left for Veszprém

current European champion Joan Canellas underwent surgery over the summer

Under the spotlight: Bence Banhidi

The Hungarian pivot was unstoppable not only at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, where he was named in the All-Star team, but throughout the whole season. His shoulders can carry huge weight, both in defence and attack. He contributed 55 Champions League goals for Szeged last season.

Did you know?

MOL-Pick Szeged have changed their kits from deep blue to light and deep blue striped shirts. The deeper blue represents the present of the club, while the lighter parts speak for the past, as the team used to play in that colour in the 1970s and 1980s.

What the numbers say

Many of the main pillars of the Hungarian national team play for Szeged: Bence Banhidi, Roland Mikler, Miklos Rosta and Richard Bodo. Although Mikler is 35 as of 20 September, playing together in the same club and national team definitely helps the chemistry among the teammates.

Newcomers and left the club

Newcomer: Borut Mackovsek (Telekom Veszprém HC)

Left the club: Jorge Maqueda (Telekom Veszprém HC), Alen Blazevic (Dobrogea Sud Constanta)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League

Participations (including 2020/21 season): 19

Quarter-final (5): 1996/97, 2003/04, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2018/19

Last 16 (8): 2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2019/20

Main Round (1): 2007/08

Group Phase (3): 2008/09, 2009/10, 2011/12

Qualification (1): 2013/14

Other

EHF Cup: 1 title (2014)

Hungarian league: 3 titles (1996, 2007, 2018)

Hungarian Cup: 7 titles (1977, 1982, 1983, 1993, 2006, 2008, 2019)