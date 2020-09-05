It was another night of European club handball that saw six spots in round 2 of the EHF European League Men Qualification go up for grabs, and it didn't disappoint.

Nine goals from Rasmussen helped Skjern overcome their Swedish hosts to progress

Luzern picked up biggest win margin of the day with their nine-goal victory

In a massive shock Fivers knock out Benfica despite Ole Ramel's ten goals

22:37

21:56

RESULT: Fivers 38:34 SL Benfica

They did it! Fivers cause a huge upset by beating the big favourites Benfica 38:34 and going through to the next round. It's a massive night for the club and a huge performance by the whole squad. A night to remember for the club from the 5th district in Vienna, Austria. Where does this leave Chema & Co. with Benfica? It's an interesting question as it is a club that is aiming high and this will surely be a catalyst for some change.

21:49

This is really edge-of-your-seat stuff. With only 5 minutes left Fivers find themselves four goals up (i.e. two on agg.). This is where Fivers will need a cool and a cool head. Hard to pick out one character who played out of their skin today for Fivers as you could name four or five. But Martinovic has netted at some key moments...

21:36

We are 15 minutes out from a big upset. If I was totally honest with you I felt like Fivers might blow it at the start of the second half but they really punished Benfica well on the fast break and have really stuck it to them in defence. But a lot can change in 15 minutes and this Portuguese side has a lot of talent to call on.

As it stands Fivers 29:24 Benfica.

21:12

It's all happening now.

RESULT: RK Dubrava 19:28 HC Kriens Luzern

The Swiss side cruise to the next round after an extremely commanding performance.

RESULT: RK Spacva Vinkovci 29:25 HC Metalurg

This defeat will be somewhat easier to take as Metalurg move on to the next round after their seven-goal win from the first leg.

While in Vienna it is half-time and the Austria side still have a good lead despite letting some goals slip. The opening few minutes of this second half will prove key if they are to cause an upset.



20:55

Slowly but surely Benfica are finding their feet. As the frantic pace of Fivers eases. Making excellent use of their wings suddenly Benfica are back within three goals at 14:11. With 4 minutes remaining in the half.

20:48

Clever timeout by Fivers, after Benfica forced two turnovers and netting two quick goals taking it from 13:5 to 13:7 the Austrian side needed their nerves calmed. It's a serious spread of scorers for Fivers so far with 8 of their men hitting the net.

20:42

Chema Rodriguez is NOT happy with his men. We are 15 minutes into the game and Vienna's Fivers are 13:4 up! What on earth is going on? Make sure you don't miss this one.



20:39

RESULT: RK Trimo Trebnje 28:26 Club de Futebol os Belenenses

The Slovenian side go to the next level thanks to two wins against their Portuguese opponents. Maybe this might even bring a smile to Uros Zorman's lips!

20:32

LIVE: What a start by Fivers! They net four quick goals to continue how they finished the first tie against Benfica. Make sure click here to watch this one. Feels like something special is gonna happen.

20:21

An incredible controlled performance by Slovenia's Trebnje tonight. Their one-against-one ability and efficiency on the break really caused the Portuguese side trouble today. While Belenenses were able to pull it back to within two goals on a few occasions. The Slovenian side never looked in too much trouble. With three minutes remaining it stands Trebnje 26:24 Belenense.

20:01

It's all happening at the moment, with Luzern and Metalurg leading their ties coming up to half-time. Fivers host Benfica in 15 minutes in Vienna to conclude today's action, so stay where you are plenty more action to come!

19:57

Belenenses will be very disappointed with their shooting today 21 missed shots vs the Slovenian side's 11 so far. For more stats from this tie check out the live ticker.

19:34

MASSIVE moment in Slovenia, just as Belenenses pulled it back to within two (13:11), Luka Florjancic nets right at the buzzer after the Portuguese side had a sitter denied at the other end. Big differences in how both team left the court. Could be a pivotal moment when it's all said and done.

19:29

You can follow the other two ties on our live tickers. Now that's called triple screening, good times. Glad to have it again!

RK Spacva Vinkovci vs HC Metalurg (28:35 first leg, +7 Metalurg)

RK Dubrava vs HC Kriens Luzern (27:29 first leg, +2 Luzern)

19:20

It's a fast opening 18 minutes here in Slovenia. Uros Zorman's men imposing their pace on the game. It stands 9:7 at the moment but don't look away!

19:04

18:51

Remember that it is the Slovenian side, coached by Uros Zorman, that won the first leg by five and are in a good spot to progress. But as we have seen already today, home advantage and a lead cannot be rested upon...

18:31

RESULT: HRK Gorica 32:27 AHC Potaissa Turda

It was a bit of a hairy finish for Turda, but their epic first 40 minutes paid off as they had a massive nine-goal cushion to rest on. Gorica will be massively disappointed coming into this game with a two-goal advantage and playing at home, but you can't have a defensive start like that at this level and expect to pull it back in the last ten minutes.

17:41

HALF-TIME: The whistle has sounded in Croatia and what a massive 30 minutes for the Romanian side as they lead by seven (18:11) at the break. Meaning they are 5+ on aggregate. The Romanian national team player Radu Cristian Ghita is coming up with the goods for AHC Potaissa Turda netting six.

17:15

The Romanian outfit AHC Potaissa Turda come storming out of the locker room to take a +1 goal lead on agg. Big opening statement. Will be interesting to see if they can maintain this for 60 minutes.

16:36

RESULT: HK Malmö 25:26 Skjern Handbold

If this is first round of qualification, what on earth is the level of the EHF European League going to be like? Remember just two years and four months ago the bones of this Skjern team were in the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League and here they are now being pushed to their limit in qualification; this shows you the incredible level of this competition. There will be no free lunches by the time the league throws off, that's for sure.

16:05

How do you say "just give him the ball" in Swedish? Johannes Larsson with 8/8 so far. Malmö back out in front 19:17. But we are far from done yet folks...

15:43

HALF-TIME: The Swedish side will be very disappointed having led by three on a few occasions to only let their lead slip at the hands at Anders Eggert right at the buzzer. That's gotta sting! Rasmussen with a tidy four from five shots. Malmö 13:14 Skjern.

15:25

Wow! Malmö coming flying out of the gates here against Skjern. With 6 of the Swedish side's players getting their names on the board. Do we have an upset on the cards?

14:03

It’s finally time! We are back with some seriously tasty EHF European League Men Qualification Round 1 ties; after last week’s tight Leg 1 encounters everything is to play for today, and I, Brian Campion, will happily guide you through today’s action here on the official live blog.

And what a way to kick of today’s action with a Scandinavian tie that has action written all over it. HK Malmö vs Skjern Handbold throws off at 15:00 (CEST) with the Danish side, Skjern holding the narrowest of leads after their 27:26 win at home in Leg 1. Follow it live here and on our live ticker.