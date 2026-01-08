Four European Championships and four moments that changed history — the “Memory Lane” documentary series takes a look at some of the defining moments in handball, putting the spotlight on four nations that fought against all odds and built important legacies.

The opening episode focuses on Austria’s EHF EURO 2024 campaign, when the underdogs shocked the SAP Arena in Mannheim by eliminating two-time champions Spain in the preliminary round and securing their place in the main round with a 33:33 draw. “Sometimes you sense a feeling within the team, that everyone believes in the miracle,” confessed star Nikola Bylik, adding: “It’s either there or it isn’t. That day, it was there.”



The series then follows Sweden and their successful journey towards the gold during the EHF EURO 2022. Carrying on the legacy of the legendary “Bengan Boys”, Sweden aimed for a return to glory — and Niclas Ekberg’s history-making penalty throw made their dreams come true, bringing the team their first EHF EURO trophy after two decades.



The third episode of the installment brings insights into Norway’s breakthrough at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, when the team delivered incredible performances throughout the tournament, led by none other than icon Sander Sagosen. Having reached the semi-finals, Norway wanted to build on their momentum and take one step further, but Croatia’s star-studded line-up had other plans — and shattered the Norwegians’ dream of reaching the final.



Finally, the last episode of the documentary series centers on Denmark’s rise to glory during the Men’s EHF EURO 2008, a campaign that would mark the start of a new and successful era for the side. Lars Christiansen stepped up in the final seconds of the semi-final against Germany and converted a decisive penalty throw, sending Denmark into the final. Against all odds, Ulrik Wilbek steered the team to their first trophy at the European Championship, when the highly-motivated squad overcame a poor start and made a comeback in the final against Croatia.