EHF Champions League Women is back with heavyweight clashes

EHF Champions League Women is back with heavyweight clashes

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Sergey Nikolaev
08 January 2026, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 returns with round 9 after an almost two-month break, following a thrilling 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, where Norway lifted their fifth title. In the first Match of the Week in 2026, the two best teams of group A will face each other, as Metz Handball will try to end Györi Audi ETO KC's winning run.

BV Borussia Dortmund will host Team Esbjerg in a game involving quite a number of players who participated in the final match of the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship. Gloria Bistrita hope to extend their winning streak against last-placed Buducnost, and DVSC Schaeffler are set to face Storhamar Handball Elite.

In group B, leaders Brest Bretagne Handball look to respond after their first defeat of the season when they face Podravka Vegeta. Two Danish sides, Odense Håndbold and Ikast Håndbold, both hope to extend their winning runs, while Sola HK face Krim OTP Group Mercator in search of their first points in the competition.

GROUP A

MOTW: Metz Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 10 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-9
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Metz Handball, 1 November 2025 (31:27 (16:8))

  • Györ have won all eight matches in the competition and top the group, while Metz are second-placed with 14 points
  • 24 saves by Hatadou Sako were crucial to Györ's 31:27 win in the reverse fixture, as the French goalkeeper stood like a wall against her former team
  • Metz's Sarah Bouktit, who is the joint second-best scorer of the competition with 52 goals, will play against her future team, as the 23-year-old is set to join Györ in the summer
  • both Sako and Bouktit, as well as three more Metz players — Léna Grandveau, Lucie Granier and Suzanne Wajoka — won bronze at the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship with France
  • at the same tournament in December, three Györ players — Veronica Kristiansen, Kristine Breistøl and Emilie Hovden — won the title with Norway
  • the Hungarian powerhouse boasts both the best attack and the most efficient defence this season, having scored 282 goals and conceded 203

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview Valentini Quote
I want us to play a great match. To beat teams like Györ, we can't afford to make any mistakes. I think back to the match in 2023, the atmosphere was crazy. The Arènes in Champions League mode is a whole other level. Obviously I can't wait, I want us to prepare for the match properly. Everything is in place and I have no doubt that we will do everything we can to win this match.
Chloé Valentini
Left wing, Metz Handball
20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview De Paula Quote
We expect a really tough game because we know Metz has a lot of quality, a lot of good players and even more when they are playing in their home. So yes, we know it will be a tough game, but we are preparing really good and our goal is to go there and to win this game.
Bruna de Paula
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC
Metz Hand DVSC 97945 Kevin Clement

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE)

Saturday 10 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: OTP Group Buducnost vs Gloria Bistrita, 2 November 2025 (26:29 (16:13))

  • Bistrita take the third position in the group with 12 points, having won six of their eight encounters so far
  • the Romanian side is on a four-match winning run; in their last two EHF Champions League matches in 2025, they beat Dortmund twice with the same 36:32 score
  • last-placed Buducnost have just one point under their belt, as a 34:34 draw against Esbjerg in round 8 ended their seven-match losing run
  • the Montenegrin side led for most of the reverse encounter with Bistrita, but the Romanian team enjoyed a strong comeback in the last 10 minutes to seal a three-goal victory
  • Danila So Delgado is Bistrita's leading scorer in the competition with 44 goals; Jelena Vukcevic netted 37 times for Buducnost

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ZRKB GLO 4 5
We are really looking forward to this match! We had a break, recharged our batteries, and now we are eager to get started again. A tough match against a strong team awaits us. We want to continue our good run. We are playing at home, in front of our supporters, and we aim to deliver a strong performance.
Bianca Bazaliu
Left back, Gloria Bistrita

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Saturday 10 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Storhamar Handball Elite vs DVSC Schaeffler, 2 November 2025 (28:30 (16:15))

  • both sides are level on four points, each of them having two wins under their belt
  • Debrecen rank fifth in the group, ahead of the sixth-placed Storhamar, based on goal difference
  • in the reverse match, a 5:1 surge in the last six minutes helped the Hungarian team snatch a two-goal win
  • four Storhamar players — Eli Marie Raasok, June Krogh, Malin Aune and Anniken Obaidli — won the IHF Women's World Championship with Norway in December
  • Obaidli is Storhamar's best scorer in this EHF Champions League season with 41 goals; Alicia Toublanc, who won bronze with France at the World Championship, is Debrecen's top scorer with 43 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview Szilagyi Quote
For us, our defence will be extremely important — we need it to be very stable and of high quality throughout the entire match, not just for 30, but for 60 minutes. In attack, we also need to be as creative as we were in Norway in the first game. If these two things work, we can win again.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview Krogh Quote
I think the biggest challenge will be that it is a tough away game, where there will be many tough duels both forward and backward. It will be important to be on top from the start and try to avoid long periods of poor play.
June Krogh
Goalkeeper, Storhamar Handball Elite

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Sunday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-3
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs BV Borussia Dortmund, 2 November 2025 (36:29 (24:14))

  • Dortmund are in seventh place in the group with four points, while Esbjerg rank fourth with nine points
  • in the reverse fixture, Katharina Filter's 19 saves and Henny Reistad's eight goals paved the way to Esbjerg's seven-goal win
  • Reistad tops the tournament's scoring chart with 59 goals; Déborah Lassource and Alina Grijseels netted 35 times each for Dortmund
  • Reistad was also the top scorer and the MVP of the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship; she won the title with Norway alongside two more Esbjerg players, Nora Mørk and Live Rushfeldt Deila
  • in turn, Esbjerg's Katharina Filter and three Dortmund players — Alina Grijseels, Lisa Antl and Sarah Wachter — earned silver with Germany

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251102 Team Esbjerg BV Borussia Dortmund 25 Reisted2

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 10 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-1-2
Last match: FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria vs Ikast Håndbold, 1 November 2025 (27:24 (13:11))

  • Ikast are in fourth place in the group with 10 points and on a two-game winning streak — their last defeat came against FTC in round 6
  • in the reverse fixture, Kinga Janurik's 17 saves decided the winner, with Ikast's goalkeeper Amalie Milling also having a good performance with 14 saves
  • FTC are just a step above, in third place, and level on 10 points, coming off a nail-biting 29:28 win over Brest right before the break
  • Julie Scaglione sits joint second in the top scorers' chart with Sarah Bouktit and Katarina Pandža, all locked on 52 goals
  • FTC return with three World Championship medallists in their ranks — Vilde Ingstad with gold for Norway, Emily Vogel with silver for Germany and the best left back award, and Orlane Kanor with bronze for France — while Ikast counter with Norwegian Stine Skogrand's gold
  • Ikast won bronze in the Danish Cup, beating Viborg 31:29 on the penultimate day of 2025

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview Skogrand Quote
We are looking forward to starting the Champions League again. We know we can match FTC, especially after an exciting match on their home field. We have had a good start to the year with good training and think the match form is good, so we are ready for the match on home field in IBF Arena.
Stine Skogrand
Right back, Ikast Håndbold

Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) vs Sola HK (NOR)

Sunday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Sola HK vs Krim OTP Group Mercator, 1 November 2025 (28:35 (12:15))

  • Krim and Sola face off as the two last clubs in the group, with Krim already collecting two wins, while Sola are still waiting for their first points in their maiden EHF Champions League season
  • in their first meeting, Krim secured a confident 35:28 win, with Tamara Mavsar and Ana Abina combining for 15 goals
  • Camilla Herrem leads Sola's attacking chart with 38 goals, while Tamara Horacek tops Krim's list with 42
  • Tamara Horacek also returned to Krim as a bronze medallist at the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship with France
  • the numbers are closely matched — Krim have scored 206 goals compared to Sola's 213, while conceding 242 to Sola's 253

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview Mavsar Quote
This match is very important for us in terms of the result. I hope everything will go according to what we have been working on in training and that we will be able to transfer it onto the court. If we show the same level of performance as we did in Norway and take advantage of fast breaks to score easier goals, I believe the result will be in our favour.
Tamara Mavsar
Left wing, Krim OTP Group Mercator
L7A9847

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-6
Last match: Brest Bretagne Handball vs HC Podravka, 1 November 2025 (33:25 (15:12))

  • Brest lead the group with seven wins and just one defeat, a last-gasp 29:28 loss against FTC in round 8, and are the third-best attack of the competition with 263 goals scored
  • Podravka are sixth with five points after two wins, one draw and five defeats; one of those defeats came against Brest
  • Podravka managed to beat Brest only once — in March 2025, when they edged out the French team 27:26 at home; if Brest win in this match, it will be their 60th EHF Champions League win
  • the competition's joint second-best scorer and Podravka's key player Katarina Pandža will miss the match after suffering a knee injury in November 2025
  • Podravka welcomed new line player Aleksandra Olek from H.C. Dunarea Braila, who will make her debut against Brest
  • Brest arrive with seven 2025 IHF Women's World Championship medallists, as Annika Lott won silver, while Floriane André, Camille Depuiset, Pauletta Foppa, Méline Nocandy, Clarisse Mairot and Onacia Ondono claimed bronze with France

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview Vukovic Quote
This match is perhaps the most demanding for us in the group. I think the hardest part will be in the defence segment due to our narrowed rotation and their constant attack throughout the entire 60 minutes. I believe in my teammates and I am sure that each one will give their maximum and contribute to the match.
Katja Vukovic
Left wing, HC Podravka Vegeta
20260108 CLW Rd 9 Preview Tervel Quote
Podravka is a team we know well. Things didn’t go very well last year, so we’ll be wary of this opponent. We’ll need to be consistent throughout the whole match. It’s a big game awaiting us against a very strong European team.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 11 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-3
Last match: CSM Bucuresti vs Odense Håndbold, 2 November 2025 (30:36 (16:16))

  • Odense are second in the group with 13 points, just one behind leaders Brest, and are coming into the match as Danish Cup winners after beating Esbjerg 38:34
  • the Danish side are on a four-game winning streak, including a 36:30 win over CSM in round 6, after a strong second-half performance and eight goals from Viola Leuchter
  • CSM sit fifth with a balanced record of four wins and four defeats; this will be Bojana Popovic's first EHF Champions League match as CSM’s head coach, after leading Buducnost from November 2020 until September 2025
  • Elizabeth Omoregie leads CSM's scoring charts with 47 goals, while Thale Rushfeldt Deila has 41 for Odense
  • Odense boast the competition's second-best attack with 267 goals, while CSM have scored 252
  • Odense's Maren Aardahl, Ingvild Bakkerud and Thale Rushfeldt Deila won gold with Norway at the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, while Germany's Viola Leuchter returned with silver and the Best Young Player award for the second consecutive time

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

419A8450

Photos © Lau Nielsen (main & last in-text), Kevin Clement, Niels Husted, Anze Malovrh / kolektiff (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260107 BUL TUR 46
Previous Article Türkiye, Latvia and Estonia get wins on long road to EHF EURO 2028
NOR WEB
Next Article Take a trip down “Memory Lane” with exclusive EHF EURO documentary series

Latest news

More News