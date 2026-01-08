BV Borussia Dortmund will host Team Esbjerg in a game involving quite a number of players who participated in the final match of the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship. Gloria Bistrita hope to extend their winning streak against last-placed Buducnost, and DVSC Schaeffler are set to face Storhamar Handball Elite.

In group B, leaders Brest Bretagne Handball look to respond after their first defeat of the season when they face Podravka Vegeta. Two Danish sides, Odense Håndbold and Ikast Håndbold, both hope to extend their winning runs, while Sola HK face Krim OTP Group Mercator in search of their first points in the competition.

GROUP A

Saturday 10 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-0-9

Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Metz Handball, 1 November 2025 (31:27 (16:8))