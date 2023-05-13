Talent Julie Scaglione focused on EHF Finals Women

Julie Scaglione has given her best on the court the whole season, scoring 30 goals after 65 total in the two previous seasons. Coming a long way from Skanderborg, the Danish bright star came to the spotlight already while playing for the youth national team. Being selected for the All-star Team at the 2021 W17 EHF EURO in Montenegro also gave her an opportunity to become part of the EHF's Respect Your Talent programme, which was launched in 2019 to nurture up-and-coming players.

“Respect Your Talent is amazing. I like the concept and it means a lot to young players. I was part of it during the championship in Montenegro and I have such great memories. I got close to the other players and was able to meet someone you play against. To learn about different aspects of sport not just the tactics and play. It is a great experience,” Scaglione thinks.

“I remember our ambassador Anja Althus was really kind and full of understanding. She and everyone else helped us with different approaches. For example, talking to the media through practice. The ambassadors are key to the programme.”

Meeting new friends and going out of your comfort zone is an integral part of sports. Every little thing learned on the way is an important piece of the puzzle and can shape players for the future. Having a glimpse of what to expect in her professional career, Scaglione was very happy about the experience she had.

“For me, it was great that I couldn't be in a group with players from my team. We were mixed together and we all had to speak English, get to know each other better to have a better understanding and become more relaxed when talking in different languages,” concludes Scaglione.

Now her talent will be put to the test as Ikast aim for victory in Graz.

Photos © Frederik Dahl, Hamistolen; Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff