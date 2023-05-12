13:55

Each week the Home of Handball Twitch show 'The Spin' talks to stars of the sport and this week Ikast goalkeeper Jessica Ryde made an appearance. Ryde is currently the most efficient goalkeeper in the competition, saving an incredible 41 per cent of shots so far. Enjoy what she had to say when she caught up with Chris O'Reilly and Martin Vilstrup on Monday.

13:30

Nykøbing made the journey to Austria yesterday and already had a training session - they posted a picture of the team looking relaxed afterwards.

13:10

It's a somewhat rainy day in Austria but as they left Dortmund this morning Borussia seemed to be in a sunny mood. They hope to be followed to Graz by a planeload of fans plus others driving the nearly 1,000km across Europe - now that's dedication to your team!

👋 Auf zum Final 4️⃣! 🇦🇹



Die #BVBHandballDamen machen sich auf den Weg nach Graz, wo die besten vier Teams der @ehfel_official ab morgen um den Titel kämpfen. 🏆



Kommt gut an, Mädels! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/5N16OIU7Ij — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 12, 2023

12:45

The final team appearing in Graz is Nykøbing Falster Håndbold. Their incredible run has seen them come all the way from qualification round 2 to the finals in their debut season in the European League. Along the way they eliminated the likes of last year’s EHF Finals hosts Viborg and former Champions League participants SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

As with several payers in Graz, Elma Halilcevic is preparing to move on at the end of the year. She’s joining Odense (alongside her European League semi-final opponent Yara ten Holte) for 2023/24. At only 22, Halilcevic is fighting with Thüringer’s Annika Lott to become the competition’s top scorer this season. She talked to EHF journalist Danijela Vekić recently about her expectations for the EHF Finals – see what she said!