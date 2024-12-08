On Sunday, both sides expect to count on plenty of support from the stands — the proximity of the two countries has attracted many passionate Romanian fans to the Fönix Arena in Debrecen, which brought new energy to the team.
“I’ve said it before, I feel like home here. We’ve had so much support from the fans. In the match against Czechia they were amazing, they gave us so much power, at least to me, but to my teammates as well. They were there when we needed them the most and that mattered a lot,” says Bazaliu.
“I want to thank them for supporting us and coming to watch us play. We are waiting for them at the next matches as well.”
The next game will be crucial for Romania, who are part of a tight group I with world champions France and co-hosts Hungary as joint leaders with six points each. Nothing is decided yet and Bianca Bazaliu chooses to stay optimistic.
“I think that you can find something to improve for every match. All that I want is to stay in good health, because sometimes tiredness can get in the way. But we still have two or three matches, it depends. Who knows, maybe even more. But first of all we need to focus on the match against Hungary and give everything,” concludes the Romanian left back.
Romania and Hungary will meet for the 11th time at the EHF EURO on Sunday 8 December at 18:00 CET, after the Hungarians claimed victories in eight of the previous encounters.
Photos © EHF/kolektiff