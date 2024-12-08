Expectations were low for Romania ahead of the tournament, taking into account their recent results in international competitions: a disappointing 12th place at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship and in the last two editions of the European championship. However, Florentin Pera’s squad took everyone by surprise when they grabbed a win against Sweden, after being in control of the match right from the start.

“I am happy and proud of the team that we got this victory,” says Bianca Bazaliu, who was crowned Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, with eight strikes for the Romanians.

“To be honest I don’t think we were regarded as favourites in any of the matches,” confesses the left back, who is well aware of the criticism they faced. Before coming to Debrecen, Romania took part in two friendly tournaments, in which they managed to get only one win in six matches, losing to Brazil and four other EHF EURO 2024 contenders — Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

But staying focused on the next objective is key. “After the Golden League nobody gave us any chances. I choose not to read comments and news, especially when I am playing in a tournament,” adds Bazaliu.