DEBRECEN/VIENNA - Comments from Netherlands centre back Larissa Nüsser (NED), Norway right back Stine Skogrand and left wing Camilla Herrem (both NOR), and Slovenia left wing Ema Abina and centre back Tjaša Stanko (both SLO) at media calls in Vienna on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

Larissa Nüsser (NED) – centre back

On the defeat against Norway:

“In the first half time we actually created some good chances, but of course, Katrine (Lunde) in goal was stopping us from scoring. And I think from there we made too many mistakes and we give them too much easy goals from counterattacks. When playing against Norway that's hard as they are too fast.”

On their position in main round:

“I think we can make a better performance in next two games. We played some practice games before the championship where we showed what we can do. And at this tournament we actually become better in defence and we help each other more.

“So I think we have to believe in ourselves and look at what we can do. Then we just hope for the best and then win the next two games, and then we can fight for a spot in the semi-final.”

On the game against Switzerland:

“I think they actually have a really good team. They showed it in the first few games that they can keep up with the good teams and we have to be prepared for that, and we have to be ready. But of course, we know what we can do and we want to run like we always do.

“Maybe there we have a little advantage that it's also later in the tournament so maybe they will also be tired and obviously we can make a difference there also.”

On their goals for the EHF EURO:

“There has been a lot going on the last months in our team, of course — we changed coach, we changed some players and there was a lot of negative comments about it. They didn't believe that we could do good at this tournament.

”So I think we mainly want to be proud of ourselves and show the people what we can do because we know what we can do and we want to show it to the rest of the of the Netherlands, and the rest of the world also, that we can actually be here and fight for this last few spots.”





NORWAY

Stine Skogrand (NOR) – right back

On the last match and what information it gives them as they look ahead:

“It gives us a lot of confidence after the game last night. We are so looking forward to the game against Germany, and we know if we can win that game, that will make us to the semi-final, which is our next goal. It's going to be a tough game.

“It's also important for Germany. They came with a lot of physics, they are strong, they are running, they're also good one against one, so we have some work to do.”

On the mental aspects of the game:

“It can go both ways, because if we start good tomorrow then maybe we can make them not believe in it, but if they are in it from the start and we are not, then they will believe in it and then it can be tough. For them, it's more like win everything or go home.

“For us, we also have one more shot. But of course we want to win the game and I think they are a great team. They have so many good players and it's going to be tough. It's going to be a mental game as well.”

On the journey through the championship so far:

“I'm actually very proud of how we performed so far this championship because we don't have Stine (Oftedal) and Nora (Mørk). We did not know how well we were or how we could play without them and I think we have a lot of good playing without them.

“Of course we miss them. They're great people. But I think we have a great team with a lot of good players so when someone is resting then another one is coming and will do a good job as well.”

On the pressure of being able to qualify for the semi-finals with the next game:

“In every championship, we take one game at a time. When we're going into the game tomorrow, we're only thinking about Germany and how to beat them and not further. That, I think, is a strength for our team.”

Camilla Herrem (NOR) – left wing

On the game against Germany:

“I'm excited. We have played a game against Germany not so long ago (in the Posten Cup in October). I think they have a very strong team. We know the players very well. They have a lot of speed and they have a lot of good shooters.

“When we played against them in Norway, we struggled against them. But I think our defence is just getting better and better now. We used the games a lot in this championship to try and get better and better. We are going to prepare very well for this team.”

On passing the 150-goal milestone at the EURO and her favourite EURO goal:

“My favourite goal must be in 2010 at home in Lillehammer, when we're playing against, I think it was against France. I'm coming in the fast break and I got pushed all the way to the line almost, and I did the spin and it went in. I think it was steps also before but the referee didn't see it.

“But anyway, the ball went in and you could just see my face was surprised. And to do that in front of the home audience, I think that's a goal I will never forget.”

On Norway’s journey through the EHF EURO 2024:

“I think we had a lot of progress from the beginning to now. We had a lot of talking about our defence — that we need to be better. We need to help each other more. You can see we're starting to get better against Denmark and small adjustments and then against Netherlands yesterday.

“I think we were much better than the day before. We used our running skills more, because we're talking about the Netherlands — they like to run and run and run. I also said to our team that we don't have to forget that we are running as well. We have to run in the entire game, because that's something we’re used to and that's something that can be tiring for the opponents.

“We've been taking steps all the way from Innsbruck till now. I'm just very proud of the team because we lost some key players after the Olympics, so we didn't quite know where we were. But the way we've been handling ourselves on the field and the way that other players have been stepping into their role, I'm very, very proud.”

On it being the last championship with head coach Thorir Hergeirsson:

“I'm very proud to have him as a coach and to also see his journey along the way, from 2009 until now. The way he leads the team, it's such a special way. He's very good at letting the players get involved with the tactics.

“We are always involved with everything and that makes us feel that it's ours, so if we lose a game, it's our plan that didn't work or it was we that failed or we that were winning together. We always feel like we're part of it. The way he's been in in front of this, it’s wonderful to see.

“Also, because our national team has been getting older and many of our teammates are having children, just to have this that you can have your child in the national team gathering, they've been a role model for the whole world about this.

“That means that we can play longer in the national team as well, when they are doing this for us as mums, and you can see we have a lot of mums in the team now. I don't think that would be possible if the Norwegian federation didn't do what they do, and that's Thorir in the front.”





SLOVENIA

Ema Abina (SLO) – left wing

On the win against Switzerland:

“That win was important for us and it gives an additional confidence. We wanted to win in the main round and we did it.”

On the game against Denmark:

“Even though we beat them two years ago at the European championship we played at home, but now we have completely changed (our) squad. And they will also look at us differently but they are nor underestimating us.

“We are going to prepare well for them. Denmark are a powerhouse and we need to keep the ball, not make mistakes and we need to stop their fast attack. Also, they are very strong in one-against-one play.”

Tjaša Stanko (SLO) – centre back

On the Slovenian team:

“We are playing good, we are fighting hard and are going into the right direction. I’m happy and proud od the team.”

On the next game against Denmark:

“Denmark are among top three teams, even at this tournament. We will have a tough match but we will show our fight, that we play with heart and then we will see how it will turn out.”