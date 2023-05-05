Ten Holte: A trophy would be the perfect farewell
The EHF finals at Graz will be an emotional highlight for Yara Ten Holte, not only, as it is her first international final tournament at club level, but also it will be the goalkeeper's last international matches in the jersey of Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old Dutch international will join Danish top side Odense from next season on.
But the goal for her farewell is clearly set, “I will enjoy every minute until I leave Dortmund. When we had beaten Nantes by ten, my first thought was: I have two bonus matches at a final tournament of the European League. Many players never manage to play the EHF finals in their whole career, or maybe only once. And I am so lucky to have this experience ahead. Graz is the perfect spot for my international farewell from Dortmund, and maybe I even leave with a trophy. Nothing could be greater! To win a title had always been my dream when I came to Dortmund; it would mean so much to me, the team and the whole club.”
In 2018, Dortmund became her first club abroad, after she had been part of the famous Dutch youth academy at Papendal and played for Dalfsen at club level. With Borussia, she played two Champions League seasons and is currently playing her (and the club’s) first season in the European League.
Two matches were simply incredible for Ten Holte; the last group match against Siofok, when 11,112 fans were in the Westfalenhalle to set a new record for the European League Women and for women’s club handball in Germany in general, and of course the second leg of the quarter-finals, when BVB turned a 19:28 defeat in Nantes into the ticket for the EHF finals with a 32:22 win in Hamm.
“The quarter-finals were really incredible, our home match proved that in handball everything is possible. In Nantes, we did not show any reaction, and we knew that every single player needed to give some percent more, but we were sure we still can make it despite a nine-goal deficit. Even in the half-time, when the overall margin was still seven goals, we knew we still have 30 minutes, we always believed in us – and when Nantes ran out of power in the last 15 minutes, we were quite sure, and we scored goal after goal after goal.”
Therefore it is hard to say for Yara ten Holte, which of the two matches was the better one in terms of atmosphere, “When I compare those two matches, both will go down in history, but in a different way. Playing in front of more than 11,000 fans is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but in ten years everybody will still talk about that match, when we turned a -9 into a +10. This match will remain in our memories forever.”
At the EHF Finals at Graz, Dortmund will face Danish side Nyköbing Falster in the semi-final, while Thüringer HC and Herning will duel in the second German-Danish semi. “I am sure, it is easier for us against Nyköbing as against Herning, but still, the Danish league is stronger than the German league. And in contrast to the quarter-finals, this time we only have 60 minutes, we have to be ready from the first second,” says the Dutchwoman, who is ranked fifth in the European League goalkeeper statistics with 104 saves in ten matches and a saving percentage of 34%.
While the international goals were overachieved by making it to the EHF Finals, Dortmund are currently 13 points below top side Bietigheim in the Bundesliga. “In contrast to German league, where we sometimes did no perform on the level we could have done, our international journey by now was a success. But we cannot only focus on the EHF finals in Graz, as in the league we need to consolidate our third rank to qualify for the European League in the next season again. But of course, we have Graz in our heads, and we will increase the tension and anticipation every day we get closer to the event.”
But can Borussia Dortmund enter the footprints of their league rivals Bietigheim, the 2022 European League champions? “It is great for German league and German women’s handball – for the image and the EHF seeding list for the future - to be with two teams at Graz after Bietigheim had won the trophy last year. Maybe Germany will receive an additional spot in the EHF competitions in future.”
One advantage for Dortmund at Graz could be the huge support of their fans: “Our fan base this season is brilliant, not only because those 11,000 who came to Westfalenhalle against Siofok. When we played against Nantes in the arena in Hamm, 40 minutes away from Dortmund, the hall was sold out and our fans contributed a lot to this great victory. And now, a full charter plane of fans and many others by bus and car will follow us to Graz. I am sure they will cause a great atmosphere and will be a brilliant support”, say Ten Holte.
In general, the goalkeeper praises the high level of the competition, which seems to be the better one for German clubs compared to the EHF Champions League, “Of course it is different to play European League compared to Champions League, where you face the world’s best players in every match. But the level of the European League and the players and clubs involved has constantly increased, in this season, there were many big names part of the competition. But more important for us and other German clubs: In the Champions League, you cannot play for the trophy, not even for the EHF FINAL4, your major goal is to make it to the knock-out stage. But, in the European League, clubs from Germany have the chance to go all the way and can win every match.”