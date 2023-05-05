Ten Holte: A trophy would be the perfect farewell

But the goal for her farewell is clearly set, “I will enjoy every minute until I leave Dortmund. When we had beaten Nantes by ten, my first thought was: I have two bonus matches at a final tournament of the European League. Many players never manage to play the EHF finals in their whole career, or maybe only once. And I am so lucky to have this experience ahead. Graz is the perfect spot for my international farewell from Dortmund, and maybe I even leave with a trophy. Nothing could be greater! To win a title had always been my dream when I came to Dortmund; it would mean so much to me, the team and the whole club.”

In 2018, Dortmund became her first club abroad, after she had been part of the famous Dutch youth academy at Papendal and played for Dalfsen at club level. With Borussia, she played two Champions League seasons and is currently playing her (and the club’s) first season in the European League.

Two matches were simply incredible for Ten Holte; the last group match against Siofok, when 11,112 fans were in the Westfalenhalle to set a new record for the European League Women and for women’s club handball in Germany in general, and of course the second leg of the quarter-finals, when BVB turned a 19:28 defeat in Nantes into the ticket for the EHF finals with a 32:22 win in Hamm.

“The quarter-finals were really incredible, our home match proved that in handball everything is possible. In Nantes, we did not show any reaction, and we knew that every single player needed to give some percent more, but we were sure we still can make it despite a nine-goal deficit. Even in the half-time, when the overall margin was still seven goals, we knew we still have 30 minutes, we always believed in us – and when Nantes ran out of power in the last 15 minutes, we were quite sure, and we scored goal after goal after goal.”

Therefore it is hard to say for Yara ten Holte, which of the two matches was the better one in terms of atmosphere, “When I compare those two matches, both will go down in history, but in a different way. Playing in front of more than 11,000 fans is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but in ten years everybody will still talk about that match, when we turned a -9 into a +10. This match will remain in our memories forever.”