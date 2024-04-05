Ten spots up for grabs in the final round of qualifiers

GROUP 1
Romania vs Greece
Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the undefeated hosts are set to finish on top in the standings and are one of only a few teams with a perfect record in the qualifiers
- Romania are on an excellent unbeaten run on their home court with their most recent defeat dating back to 2022
- in the reverse fixture, the Romanians came off victorious (32:20) from the trip in Kozani
- the visitors can still qualify for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 as one of the best third-placed teams, but they need to secure a positive result in Buzau to enhance their chances of making history and playing at a major tournament for the first time in their history
- Greece are winless against Romania with the latter winning each of their previous three meetings by a double-digit margin
Croatia vs Bosnia Herzegovina
Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the hosts secured a place at the final tournament after the win against Greece in round 5 and will definitely finish in second place behind Romania in the qualifiers
- the Croatians continue their successful record of featuring at each of the last ten European Championships, last missing out on a place in the 2002 edition
- Croatia recorded one win against Greece and notched one loss against Romania at home in the group so far
- in the first-ever meeting between the sides, Croatia secured a decent win (31:17) against their neighbours in Cazin
- the visitors are set to finish in last place in the standings regardless of the final result in Zagreb and they are yet to win a single point in the qualifiers
- Anica Gudelj is the joint-fourth best goalkeeper in the qualifiers based on made saves (46) for Bosnia Herzegovina
GROUP 2
Israel vs Germany
Saturday 6 April, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the first match of a double-header between these sides this weekend, due to rescheduling in the early rounds, with the second game to be played on Sunday. Both matches will take place in Heidelberg
- Germany qualified for the EHF EURO 2024 with their result on Thursday night, but will aim to maintain their perfect record of wins in the qualifiers
- with their successful qualification, Germany have reached the EHF EURO for the 16th time overall and maintain their 100 per cent participation record
- Israel have no chance of reaching the final tournament, having lost all four games played so far
- this is the first official match ever between the teams
Germany vs Israel
Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Germany are in excellent form at home and haven't lost a match on their territory since 2022
- the visitors are on a six-match losing run on the road with their last away win coming back in 2019
Slovakia vs Ukraine
Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the home side start the final round in third place with a couple of points fewer than Ukraine who have six
- if Slovakia are to make the final tournament, they need to better Ukraine's five-goal win from their first meeting
- the Slovaks are unbeaten on home soil against Ukraine in their previous two meetings
- in the reverse fixture, Ukraine secured a comfortable win (25:20) against Slovakia
- the visitors displayed their worst performance in the qualifiers when they lost (20:43) to Germany in the previous round just a few days ago