Ten spots up for grabs in the final round of qualifiers

It is really an interesting match we are facing on Sunday. We are very excited that we have the chance to qualify and have a strong believe that we can make it happen. That we are playing Iceland in this match just adds another edge because of the long standing rivalry. They will for sure want to beat us so it will be a difficult match but we are ready for it. We are really looking forward for the match and confident of making the dream come through.

Claus Leth Mogensen Head coach, Faroe Islands