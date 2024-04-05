Portugal

Ten spots up for grabs in the final round of qualifiers

Excitement is building all around the continent ahead of the final round of Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers, as the race to reach the final tournament by finishing second in the group remains wide open. Decisive matches are to be played in groups 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8, respectively, while the battle to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams will go to the wire. There will also be one match on Saturday; the rearranged fixture between Israel and Germany in group 2.

GROUP 1

Romania vs Greece

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the undefeated hosts are set to finish on top in the standings and are one of only a few teams with a perfect record in the qualifiers
  • Romania are on an excellent unbeaten run on their home court with their most recent defeat dating back to 2022
  • in the reverse fixture, the Romanians came off victorious (32:20) from the trip in Kozani
  • the visitors can still qualify for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 as one of the best third-placed teams, but they need to secure a positive result in Buzau to enhance their chances of making history and playing at a major tournament for the first time in their history
  • Greece are winless against Romania with the latter winning each of their previous three meetings by a double-digit margin

Croatia vs Bosnia Herzegovina

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts secured a place at the final tournament after the win against Greece in round 5 and will definitely finish in second place behind Romania in the qualifiers
  • the Croatians continue their successful record of featuring at each of the last ten European Championships, last missing out on a place in the 2002 edition
  • Croatia recorded one win against Greece and notched one loss against Romania at home in the group so far
  • in the first-ever meeting between the sides, Croatia secured a decent win (31:17) against their neighbours in Cazin
  • the visitors are set to finish in last place in the standings regardless of the final result in Zagreb and they are yet to win a single point in the qualifiers
  • Anica Gudelj is the joint-fourth best goalkeeper in the qualifiers based on made saves (46) for Bosnia Herzegovina

GROUP 2

Israel vs Germany

Saturday 6 April, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the first match of a double-header between these sides this weekend, due to rescheduling in the early rounds, with the second game to be played on Sunday. Both matches will take place in Heidelberg
  • Germany qualified for the EHF EURO 2024 with their result on Thursday night, but will aim to maintain their perfect record of wins in the qualifiers
  • with their successful qualification, Germany have reached the EHF EURO for the 16th time overall and maintain their 100 per cent participation record
  • Israel have no chance of reaching the final tournament, having lost all four games played so far
  • this is the first official match ever between the teams

Germany vs Israel

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Germany are in excellent form at home and haven't lost a match on their territory since 2022
  • the visitors are on a six-match losing run on the road with their last away win coming back in 2019

Slovakia vs Ukraine

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the home side start the final round in third place with a couple of points fewer than Ukraine who have six
  • if Slovakia are to make the final tournament, they need to better Ukraine's five-goal win from their first meeting
  • the Slovaks are unbeaten on home soil against Ukraine in their previous two meetings
  • in the reverse fixture, Ukraine secured a comfortable win (25:20) against Slovakia
  • the visitors displayed their worst performance in the qualifiers when they lost (20:43) to Germany in the previous round just a few days ago

20240405 W EURO Q Preview Quote SVK
We know our performances are inconsistent, so we need to stabilise them. It won't be easy against Ukraine, as it's a crucial match for qualification to the European championship. We have several injuries in the team, but that's sports. We need to deal with it.
Jorge Dueňas
Head coach, Slovakia
20231015 UKR SVK Mielec 42

GROUP 3

Netherlands vs Finland

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the unbeaten Dutch are guaranteed to top group 3 as one of a few teams with a perfect record in the qualifiers
  • the Oranje Dames are unbeaten on home soil since March last year, when they lost to the reigning European champions, Norway
  • the Netherlands are the third-best scoring side in the qualifiers with 177 goals scored, with only Sweden and France ahead of them
  • in the first-ever meeting between the teams, the Netherlands recorded a dominant win (31:13) against Finland in Karis
  • the visitors are set to finish in last place of the standings and are still searching for their maiden point in the qualifiers

Czechia vs Portugal

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are in pole position to book their ticket for the final tournament as they sit second on six points, two more than Portugal
  • Charlotte Cholevová is the fourth-best goalscorer in the qualifiers with 32 goals
  • in the first meeting between the sides, Czechia recorded a win (30:26) against Portugal in Paredes
  • the visitors are winless in four outings against Czechia and thus, have four losses with two of them on Czech soil
  • if Portugal are to leapfrog Czechia into second, they need to better Czechia's win from the reverse fixture and win by at least five goals in Plzen

GROUP 4

Slovenia vs Italy

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Slovenia are destined to finish in second place in the standings and thus qualify for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 if they don't lose by 14 goals or more to Italy
  • if Slovenia book a ticket for the final tournament, it will be the fifth consecutive European Championship that they will take a part in, while Italy have never played at a Women's EHF EURO
  • in the previous meeting between the teams, Slovenia comfortably won (31:18) the match in Chieti last year
  • the visitors can still only finish second by overhauling Slovenia's 14-goal victory from the reverse fixture
  • the Italians are winless in five outings against Slovenia in their history and they will need a huge performance in Ljubljana to change that

Giuseppe Tedesco
We are ready to face this last match of the qualifiers and we do it against a team we respect a lot. In Ljubljana, the girls know that the underdogs are not on our side, but we know that we can stay close to Slovenia and that we can go and play at our best. We are hungry. With this mentality, by polishing something, we have a chance to achieve our goal.
Giuseppe Tedesco
Head coach, Italy

France vs Latvia

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the world champions are set to finish on top of the standings and are one of a handful of teams with a perfect record in the qualifiers
  • France boast the highest scoring squad in the qualifiers with 217 goals and, additionally, they are the only team to have passed the 200-goal mark in the qualification stage
  • the French are unbeaten at home over the past three years, which is impressive to say the least
  • in the first-ever meeting between the sides, France recorded the biggest win (55:8) in their history in Dobele
  • the visitors are one of the lowest scoring teams in the qualifiers and will definitely end in last place in the standings, regardless of the final result against France

GROUP 5

North Macedonia vs Lithuania

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the inspired hosts secured a place at the final tournament through the qualifiers for the first time since 2012
  • the Lionesses have recorded one win against Azerbaijan and one loss against Spain at home so far in the qualifiers
  • in the first meeting between the teams, the Macedonians came away victorious (31:28) from the trip to Lithuania back in October last year
  • the visitors need a win in Skopje to have a chance of qualifying for the final tournament as one of the best third-placed teams
  • the Lithuanians are winless in four matches against the hosts in their history and have never won on Macedonian soil
  • entrance to the match at the Boris Trajkovski arena in Skopje is free for all fans, so a large crowd is expected to come and support the squad as well as to celebrate securing a place at the Women's EHF EURO 2024

Spain vs Azerbaijan

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the dominant home side are destined to finish top of the group, maintaining a perfect record in the qualifiers
  • Las Guerreras are unbeaten at home in qualifiers since 2022
  • in the inaugural match between the sides, Spain secured a dominant win (38:18) against Azerbaijan in Baku in October, last year
  • Azerbaijan are sitting bottom in the standings, but if they defy the odds and win in Spain, they might have a chance to be among the best third-placed teams, but will additionally need North Macedonia to defeat Lithuania

20240403 BUL SER Shumen 34

GROUP 6

Highlight Match: Serbia vs Türkiye

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts have recorded one win against Bulgaria and one defeat against Montenegro so far at home in the qualifiers
  • with both teams on equal points, the winner of the match is destined to finish second and secure a place at the final tournament
  • in the first meeting between the teams, the match ended in a draw (29:29) in Ankara
  • the visitors have only won once in the past eight matches against Serbia and have never won on Serbian soil
  • Türkiye have a chance to make history and secure a place at a European Championship for the first time, while Serbia haven't missed a Women's EHF EURO since 1998

Montenegro vs Bulgaria

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Maximum-points Montenegro are primed to finish on top in group 6 with five wins from five so far
  • the bronze medallists from the Women's EHF EURO 2022 are one of the top scoring teams in the qualifiers with 160 goals
  • in the reverse fixture between the sides, Montenegro comfortably won (34:20) in Shumen and are unbeaten against Bulgaria in their history
  • the visitors are without a single point after five matches and will definitely finish bottom of the standings even if they cause a surprise in Podgorica

GROUP 7

Sweden vs Luxembourg

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are faultless so far in the qualifiers and will finish on top in the standings
  • Sweden are unbeaten at home in the past three years and their fans will expect them to continue that impressive run
  • in the first meeting between the teams, Sweden secured a routine win (39:17) in Luxembourg
  • the Swedes boast one of the top scoring squads in the qualifiers with (181) goals scored and only France have scored more goals
  • the visitors are one of a few sides who are yet to win a single point in the qualifiers and will finish bottom of the group regardless of the result in Umeå

Iceland vs Faroe Islands

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are chasing a place at a European Championship for the first time since the 2012 edition
  • Iceland sit second in the standings with six points, two more than the Faroe Islands, finding themselves in pole position to clinch a berth at the Women's EHF EURO 2024
  • in the reverse fixture, Iceland came away victorious (28:23) from the trip to Torshavn
  • the Faroese and the Icelanders have only met twice in their history with the latter winning on both occasions
  • the visitors need a victory in Hafnarfjordur and, additionally, they need to win by six goals to better Iceland's win in Torshavn if they are to finish ahead of their opponents in second place
  • if the Faroese win by six goals, they will make history and qualify for a major tournament for the first time in their history

48A4760
It is really an interesting match we are facing on Sunday. We are very excited that we have the chance to qualify and have a strong believe that we can make it happen. That we are playing Iceland in this match just adds another edge because of the long standing rivalry. They will for sure want to beat us so it will be a difficult match but we are ready for it. We are really looking forward for the match and confident of making the dream come through.
Claus Leth Mogensen
Head coach, Faroe Islands
648A4776

GROUP 8

Poland vs Kosovo

Sunday 7 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are in the driving seat to confirm their ticket for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 as they sit second with two points
  • Poland need to avoid a loss by eight goals or more against Kosovo to stay in second place
  • the Poles will surely be wary by Leonora Demaj's threat after the Kosovan centre back scored 12 goals against them in Prishtina
  • in the first meeting between the teams, Poland secured a comeback win (34:27) in Kosovo just a few days ago
  • the visitors are winless against the Poles and have lost each of their past three meetings

20240405 Handballai FTC Analysis 3
