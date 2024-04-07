Women's EHF EURO line-up complete after action-packed Sunday

Serbia, Ukraine, Czechia, Iceland, Slovenia and Poland finished second in their groups, while Türkiye, Slovakia, Portugal and the Faroe Islands became the best third-placed teams. These teams join the 10 sides who had already advanced to the final tournament, plus pre-qualified hosts Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, and defending champions Norway.

for Türkiye and the Faroe Islands, it will be a debut at the EHF EURO, while Portugal make their return after a 16-year break

Slovakia earned a crucial point (25;25) in the match against Ukraine, as both sides reached the final tournament in the end

in the Highlight Match, Serbia proved too strong for Türkiye in group 6, 29:22, and secured their ticket to the final tournament

France became the only team to hit the 50-goal mark on Sunday, as they beat Latvia 53:9

the already qualified Romania, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Montenegro and Sweden took their sixth wins, ending the qualifiers with a 100 per cent record

buy your tickets for the final tournament here

GROUP 1

Romania vs Greece 31:24 (14:14)

Romania had already booked their ticket to the EHF EURO 2024, while Greece had a lot to fight for in their last group match. And in the first half, the visitors led for a long time before the rivals were tied at 14:14 at the break. The fight was still tight just after the restart, but the Romanians boasted a 10:1 run between minutes 43 and 55, removing all questions. The defeat left the Greeks heart-broken, as they failed to become one of the best third-placed teams and therefore will miss the final tournament.

Croatia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 33:19 (17:8)

Regardless of the match result, Croatia were certain to finish second in the group, while Bosnia and Herzegovina would have stayed fourth in any case. The Croatians were seen as favourites in the Balkan derby, and they won it by 14 goals, while the Bosnians ended the group with no points. Goalkeeper Lucija Besen played a key role for the winning team, saving 16 shots (48.5 per cent efficiency).