20240407

Women's EHF EURO line-up complete after action-packed Sunday

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
07 April 2024, 21:15

All 24 participants of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 have now been determined, after the Qualifiers concluded with 15 matches which took place at the same time on Sunday.

Serbia, Ukraine, Czechia, Iceland, Slovenia and Poland finished second in their groups, while Türkiye, Slovakia, Portugal and the Faroe Islands became the best third-placed teams. These teams join the 10 sides who had already advanced to the final tournament, plus pre-qualified hosts Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, and defending champions Norway.

  • for Türkiye and the Faroe Islands, it will be a debut at the EHF EURO, while Portugal make their return after a 16-year break
  • Slovakia earned a crucial point (25;25) in the match against Ukraine, as both sides reached the final tournament in the end
  • in the Highlight Match, Serbia proved too strong for Türkiye in group 6, 29:22, and secured their ticket to the final tournament
  • France became the only team to hit the 50-goal mark on Sunday, as they beat Latvia 53:9
  • the already qualified Romania, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Montenegro and Sweden took their sixth wins, ending the qualifiers with a 100 per cent record
  • buy your tickets for the final tournament here

GROUP 1

Romania vs Greece 31:24 (14:14)

Romania had already booked their ticket to the EHF EURO 2024, while Greece had a lot to fight for in their last group match. And in the first half, the visitors led for a long time before the rivals were tied at 14:14 at the break. The fight was still tight just after the restart, but the Romanians boasted a 10:1 run between minutes 43 and 55, removing all questions. The defeat left the Greeks heart-broken, as they failed to become one of the best third-placed teams and therefore will miss the final tournament.

Croatia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 33:19 (17:8)

Regardless of the match result, Croatia were certain to finish second in the group, while Bosnia and Herzegovina would have stayed fourth in any case. The Croatians were seen as favourites in the Balkan derby, and they won it by 14 goals, while the Bosnians ended the group with no points. Goalkeeper Lucija Besen played a key role for the winning team, saving 16 shots (48.5 per cent efficiency).

20240407 CRO BIH Basic Quote
Compared to the last game against Croatia, we are missing 10 players that, from various reasons, didn't want to play this week. We had too many mistakes in offence, but also in defence. But I think the main reason for this result is that we didn't play a lot together as a team. We definitely need more practice together. But, we have to move on, train together, work together and hopefully, it will be better.
Adnan Basic
Head coach, Bosnia and Herzegovina

GROUP 2

Germany vs Israel 46:9 (23:4)

It was the second match of the double-header in Heidelberg, and Germany clearly won both times. In the first ever encounter between the two teams on Sunday, they took a 35:12 victory, and on the next day, the team coached by Markus Gaugisch took their biggest win in history. The difference between the rivals was huge already after 30 minutes, as Germany led by 17 goals, and they did not slow down afterwards, maintaining a 100 per cent record in the qualifiers.

20240407 GER ISR Maidhof Quote
I was told after the match that we took the highest ever victory ever and my goal was the record breaker for the biggest number of goals. The final goal was the icing on the cake, but 46 goals are a team performance. We are happy that we the played the last three qualifiers with consequence, that there was no increase of the performing level when we rotated a lot.
Julia Maidhof
Right back, Germany

Slovakia vs Ukraine 25:25 (15:13)

The draw proved to be a result which ultimately made both sides happy. Ukraine finished second in the group with seven points and qualified for their first EHF EURO since 2014. And Slovakia earned a point which allowed them to become one of the best third-placed teams and also book their ticket to the final tournament. Led by Barbora Lancz, who became the top scorer with 10 goals, the Slovaks were dominant for much of the game, with their lead reaching five goals. However, Ukraine levelled in the closing minutes, and Liliia Horilska's goal five seconds from full-time secured them a draw.

20240407 SVK UKR Duenas Quote
We expected a close match. In the first half, we were already leading by five goals, but the opponent always caught up. I would like to commend my players for their fighting performance until the last seconds. And I am glad that we achieved it. We are very happy about qualifying for the European Championship.
Jorge Dueñas
Head coach, Slovakia
20240407 SVK UKR Ukraine Quote
We are content. We aimed to qualify in second place, and we achieved it. It wasn't an easy match; we are very familiar with the Slovak team. Both teams fought until the end, and both teams are now celebrating their qualification. The groundwork for our qualification was already laid last year in the first match in Poland.
Iryna Kompaniiets
Left back, Ukraine
GROUP 3

Netherlands vs Finland 35:22 (14:15)

The Dutch could afford to rest all their key players for the match, but they had enough depth in their squad to beat the last-placed Finland even with a young ‘B’ team. However, they had a slow start, allowing the Finns to lead 4:0 and later 10:4. At the break, the visitors were still in front, but Netherlands made an impressive comeback in the second half, with Alieke van Maurik becoming their leading scorer with seven goals.

20240407 NED FIN Van Maurik Quote
At the beginning of the match we didn’t play that good, we missed a few chances. But after that you could tell that when everyone went full for it and for their shots, in the end it was quite a big win. I mainly feel that we can be very happy that we worked so hard together and that everyone in the team played today.
Alieke van Maurik
Right back, Netherlands
20240407 NED FIN Westerlund Quote
We did a very good first half, we were alert and playing well in our heads and took the right decisions. But seven minutes in the second half our opponent is running away from us, we get a little bit tired and they know the strength of the team. We are satisfied with 40 minutes but the last 20 could have been better.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland

Czechia vs Portugal 25:22 (10:13)

Portugal needed a win by five or more goals to overhaul Czechia and finish second in the group, and in the 25th minute, they seemed to be on the way to such a victory, leading 13:6. However, Czechia ended the half with a 4:0 run and continued their chase after the restart. The pendulum swung, but the home team had the upper hand in the final 10 minutes, which allowed them to win. However, Portugal also reached the final tournament, becoming one of the best third-placed teams on a goal difference, and it will be actually their second EHF EURO in history after 2008.

GROUP 4

Slovenia vs Italy 35:21 (22:11)

Italy needed a big win by 15 goals to finish second in the group, but Slovenia denied them any possible chances. Led by Tamara Mavsar, who scored eight goals in this game, the Balkan team were dominant throughout the match. A well-deserved victory helped the Slovenians to stay in the second position and qualify for the EHF EURO for the fifth straight time, while the Italians are yet to make their debut at this level.

20240407 SLO ITA Gros Quote
It is important that the Slovenian national team continues to qualify for major competitions regularly. You learn something new at each one. I am very happy about the successful completion of the qualifications. We took the match against Italy very seriously. We are looking forward to the new week and the Olympic qualification tournament.
Ana Gros
Right back, Slovenia

France vs Latvia 53:9 (24:7)

The French side, who had already qualified for the EHF EURO 2024, had no problems keeping a perfect record in the group. They not just took a commanding win against Latvia, but became the only team to hit the 50-goal mark on Sunday. Pauline Coatanea scored 10 goals from 10 attempts, while goalkeepers Hatadou Sako and Laura Glauser boasted a 87 and 59 per cent save rate respectively.

GROUP 5

North Macedonia vs Lithuania 34:24 (18:12)

North Macedonia had been certain of second position in the group before this match, but they did not relax their approach, beating Lithuania by 10 goals. Lithuania's Ausra Arcisevskaja became the top scorer with 10 goals, but the Macedonians were better as a team. Despite the defeat, the Lithuanians finish third, but they failed to qualify for the EHF EURO.

Spain vs Azerbaijan 42:16 (20:8)

Spain, who are unbeaten at home in the EHF EURO Qualifiers since 2022, maintained their perfect record in the group. Their rivals from Azerbaijan had a mathematical chance to climb up to the third position in case of a win in Porrino, but the difference in quality between the teams was too big. Paulina Pérez scored eight times for Spain, while goalkeepers Mercedes Castellanos and Nicole Wiggins made 17 saves combined as the home team cruised to a 26-goal win.

20240407 ESP AZE Martin Quote
It has been a perfect EHF EURO 2024 qualification. We have won all of the games. Today, the most important thing is that we had been focused in our performance and trying to be concentrated from the beginning until the end of the match. We have made a very serious game and the support of the fans was incredible.
Ambros Martin
Head coach, Spain

GROUP 6

Highlight Match: Serbia vs Türkiye 30:22 (14:10)

Both teams were level on five points before the game, so the winner was certain to claim second position and therefore a EHF EURO 2024 berth. The Turkish team hoped to upset Serbia in Zrenjanin, but it was the home team who were dominant throughout almost the entire game. Midway through the first half, the sides were tied at 6:6, but then Serbia enjoyed a 6:1 run to pull clear. The Balkan side maintained their advantage and constantly punished Türkiye for their mistakes. Andjela Janjusevic and Dunja Radevic both scored seven goals, while Jovana Risovic boasted 10 saves (34.5 per cent). However, Türkiye also qualified as one of the best third-placed teams, thanks to a 29:29 draw in the reverse fixture against Serbia.

Montenegro vs Bulgaria 35:17 (17:11)

Montenegro celebrated their sixth consecutive win in the qualifiers, thus maintaining a perfect record in the group. In contrast, Bulgaria have no points and finish last. Montenegro took early control of the game, leading 6:2 in the eighth minute, and they went on to confirm their superiority afterwards. Jelena Despotovic became their best scorer with seven goals – a bigger tally than the entire Bulgarian team scored after the break.

20240407 MNE BUL Popovic Quote
These kinds of games are always dangerous, I pointed out to the girls that the approach must be this way. I'm glad it was like that. The younger girls did a phenomenal job, I love the energy and dedication they bring. It's important that they lift themselves up, and it's great that they allowed only six goals in the second half. Games like this are good to see new players for some future events and years.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, Montenegro
GROUP 7

Sweden vs Luxembourg 47:18 (24:7)

While Sweden had secured their participation at the EHF EURO 2024 before this match, Luxembourg were certain to finish bottom of the group. And the Nordic side ended the qualifiers with a perfect record, leaving their rivals no chances. Their goalkeeper Irma Schjött boasted a 47 per cent save rate, while 12 of her teammates netted at least once in this one-sided game.

20240407 SWE LUX Axner Quote
We knew we are a stronger team but we really wanted to get the best out of this game and play with a lot of speed and counterattacks, things that will be useful for us in next week's Olympic qualification tournament. It was a fantastic crowd and we really enjoyed playing here.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden
20240407 SWE LUX Scheuren Quote
Sweden is one of the best teams in the world and we expected them be as good as they were. Unfortunately we were sleeping in the first half and not aggressive enough. The second half was better from our side and we scored 11 goals. Sweden played with en excellent tempo, high speed and a strong defence, just like modern handball is.
Michael Scheuren
Head coach, Luxembourg

Iceland vs Faroe Islands 24:20 (12:8)

The Faroe Islands needed to win by at least six goals to leapfrog their rivals in the table and finish second. They had some hopes early in the match, leading 6:4 midway through the first half, but Iceland then enjoyed a 4:0 run and never gave up their advantage afterwards. The home side could rely on a solid goalkeeping, as Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir had a 42 per cent save efficiency (14 saves). But although the Faroese lost, they also progressed to the final stage as one of the best third-placed teams, so they will make a historic debut at the EHF EURO.

GROUP 8

Poland vs Kosovo 28:17 (15:9)

Poland easily stayed second in the group, beating Kosovo for the second time this week. While the Polish side had won by seven goals in Prishtina (34:27), now they claimed a slightly bigger victory on home court in Zielona Gora, 28:19. A total of 13 Polish players scored at least once, with Magda Balsam leading the way with nine goals. Kosovo stayed third with no points and failed to reach the EHF EURO 2024.

20240407 POL KOS Quote
Maybe the game wasn't the best, but after a while no one will remember what the style was. We have half a year to prepare for the championship. We didn't expect any other scenario today than victory. We were favourites, we had to win and I'm glad we did. The beginning of the match was again not our best, but as time passed we dictated the conditions of the game and controlled the match.
Sylwia Matuszczyk
Line player, Poland
