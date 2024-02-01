Two more quarter-final tickets at stake in round 12

Probably the most important game of this season until now. I know that after FTC, we have another two finals against

Lubin and Esbjerg, but it is the first step if we want to continue playing in EHF Champions League this season. We know that it will be very a tough game but I think that we will have our chances and we have to be ready. Also for us it’s really important that we play at home because our supporters will be next to us.

David Ginesta Montes head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti