20240201

Two more quarter-final tickets at stake in round 12

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
01 February 2024, 11:00

With the competition entering round 12 of 14 this weekend, two more clubs could join already qualified Györ Audi ETO KC into the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 quarter-finals: Odense Håndbold in group A, and the winners of the MOTW between Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg in group B. However, they would need other results to go their way in order to lock up a top-two spot in their respective group already this weekend.

GROUP A

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)
Friday 2 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides are already out of contention for a play-off berths
  • Sävehof are currently on a 15-match losing run, their longest in the history of the competition; the all-time record is 18 straight defeats from Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
  • the two sides rank 14th and 16th when it comes to goas scored: Sävehof have netted 269 times, Buducnost 251
  • only one team in the competition – MKS Zaglebie Lubin (382 goals) – has conceded more than Sävehof (379)
  • Buducnost can become the second team – after Györ – with 160 wins in EHF Champions League Women’s history

20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Sävehof
So far, our best performances in the Champions League have been when we have had a strong belief in ourselves. I believe that the key to playing well against Buducnost on Friday is to have a strong defence.
Johanna Bundsen
goalkeeper, IK Sävehof
20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Buducnost
Before the last game against Györ, we said that the most important thing is that the young players get a place in the roster in the remaining part of the season in the Champions League. It is important that we play a good game in Sweden, that the energy and approach are like against Györ. The most important thing is that this is not missing and then we can expect a good result.
Bojana Popovic
head coch, WHC Buducnost BEMAX

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday 3 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Danish side have their best ever start in the EHF Champions League and lost only once at home – against unbeaten leaders Györ
  • Odense have scored the most goals (370) of all teams in group A; only Metz and Ikast in group B scored more (375 each)
  • Odense will lock up second place and secure their quarter-final berth if they beat Brest and CSM lose at Györ
  • Brest’s back Valeriia Maslova is fourth in the top scorer standings with 64 goals, four shy of joined top scorers Sarah Bouktit (Metz) and Jana Knedlikova (Vipers)
  • the two sides have met nine times in the European premium competition, with Odense taking six wins, including a 26:25 one in the reverse fixture in Brest

20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Odense
We have the chance to secure a top-two position this weekend. Brest have shown an impressive stability and form lately, so we know that we face a top-class opponent. This is a great test for us, with a possible big reward if we win. Our home crowd will be a big support on Saturday.
Ole Gustav Gjekstad
head coach, Odense Håndbold
20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Brest
We played well against Odense in the first match but we lost by one goal. Odense are a great team with great players. For our part, we want to continue our momentum and manage to put in a great match against a contender for the EHF FINAL4. We will prepare as best as possible for this match.
Pablo Morel
head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 3 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Györ have already secured the first place and thus their quarter-final ticket; CSM most likely must win to stay in the hunt for the second place
  • the Hungarian powerhouse is currently on a 12-match winning streak, dating back to last season; their record is 16 straight wins in 2018 and 2019
  • CSM’s goalkeepers have saved the largest number of penalties this season (13) for a saving efficiency of 30.2 per cent
  • CSM left back Cristina Neagu needs 15 goals to become the second player to hitting the 1,100-goal mark; Krim’s Jovanka Radicevic currently stands at 1,117 goals
  • the two teams faced off 11 times in the past seven seasons; Györ secured nine wins, including all four matches on their home court

20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Györ
There is always something special about playing against CSM Bucharest, because you are playing against a team of great quality players. We want to keep the momentum that characterises our form in the Champions League. We want to show our loyal fans and supporters that we can once again perform at a high level."
Ulrik Kirkely
head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Csm
We know that going there will be really tough but I think honestly the pressure is more on them than on us. If we do a good job, I think it is possible for us to win this game. We shouldn’t make any mistakes because they know how to take advantage of them.
Elizabeth Omoregie
centre back, CSM Bucuresti

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)
Sunday 4 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after a strong start to the season, Bietigheim have lost four of their last five matches, but are still only one point shy of the third place, currently held by CSM Bucuresti
  • Bietigheim are looking for their first home win since October 2023, after conceding losses to the top-two ranked teams, Györ and Odense
  • in their first away match in 2024, DVSC secured their maiden away win: 27:21 against Buducnost
  • the Hungarian side’s goalkeepers have registered the lowest number of saves so far after 11 matches (96), while Bietigheim’s Gabriela Diaz Moreschi has saved the largest number of penalties (12)
  • Bietigheim clearly won the first match between the two sides this season: 36:26

20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Bietigheim
Since our first match, DVSC have improved significantly. We have been warned about this and will prepare specifically for this match again in order to get two points with the support of our great fans.
Jakob Vestergaard
head coach, SG BBM Bietigheim

GROUP B

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 3 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Ikast are still in the race for a top-two finish, trailing joined leaders Metz and Esbjerg, who meet this round, by three points
  • the Danish side and Metz have the most-scoring attacks of all 16 teams in the group phase, with 375 goals
  • 172 of those goals came from backs Markéta Jeřábková and Ingvild Bakkerud and left wing Emma Friis
  • while Ikast are already through to the knockout phase, Krim can book their play-off ticket with a win, since the teams coming next – Rapid and FTC – play against each other
  • only three teams have conceded more goals than Ikast (342): Buducnost (343), Sävehof (379), and Lubin (382)

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Saturday 3 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Vipers will seal their play-off ticket with a win, boasting a four-point advantage over Rapid going into round 12
  • a win would be Vipers’ 60th in the EHF Champions League; only 10 teams have won more matches in the history of the competition
  • Lubin are still looking for their maiden win in the EHF Champions Leaue, having lost all 11 matches so far
  • Vipers already lost five times this season but have found some consistency lately, with three wins in the last four matches, including against Rapid and Krim

MOTW: Metz Handball (FRA) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 4 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Match of the Week pits the top two sides in the group, with 18 points each after nine wins and two defeats
  • Metz are on an eight-game winning streak, only two shy of their longest winning run in the competition
  • the French side has three players among the top 10 goal scorers – leader Kristina Jørgensen (68 goals), third-placed Sarah Bouktit (67) and seventh-placed Chloé Valentini (63)
  • Esbjerg left back Henny Reistad needs seven goals to hit the 500-goal mark in the European premium competition
  • Metz have not lost against Esbjerg in three previous home matches, getting one draw and two wins, both by a two-goal margin

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Sunday 4 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this is a crucial duel in the race for play-off spots, as seventh-ranked Rapid are one point behind sixth-ranked FTC
  • Rapid have lost twice on home court this season; in the entire last season, they lost only once at home – against eventual champions Vipers in the quarter-finals
  • FTC top scorer Andrea Lekic missed her team’s 38:24 win against MTK Budapest in a midweek Hungarian cup game and could also be out for the Rapid match
  • Rapid are also facing injury worries, with Eliza Buceschi, Alicia Fernandez, and Estavana Polman being sidelined for weeks
  • a win for FTC would be their 120th and their third goal in this match is their 6,500th in the EHF Champions League

20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Rapid
Probably the most important game of this season until now. I know that after FTC, we have another two finals against
Lubin and Esbjerg, but it is the first step if we want to continue playing in EHF Champions League this season. We know that it will be very a tough game but I think that we will have our chances and we have to be ready. Also for us it’s really important that we play at home because our supporters will be next to us.
David Ginesta Montes
head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti

main image © 2024 Lau Nielsen

