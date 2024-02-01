Two more quarter-final tickets at stake in round 12
With the competition entering round 12 of 14 this weekend, two more clubs could join already qualified Györ Audi ETO KC into the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 quarter-finals: Odense Håndbold in group A, and the winners of the MOTW between Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg in group B. However, they would need other results to go their way in order to lock up a top-two spot in their respective group already this weekend.
So far, our best performances in the Champions League have been when we have had a strong belief in ourselves. I believe that the key to playing well against Buducnost on Friday is to have a strong defence.
Before the last game against Györ, we said that the most important thing is that the young players get a place in the roster in the remaining part of the season in the Champions League. It is important that we play a good game in Sweden, that the energy and approach are like against Györ. The most important thing is that this is not missing and then we can expect a good result.
We have the chance to secure a top-two position this weekend. Brest have shown an impressive stability and form lately, so we know that we face a top-class opponent. This is a great test for us, with a possible big reward if we win. Our home crowd will be a big support on Saturday.
We played well against Odense in the first match but we lost by one goal. Odense are a great team with great players. For our part, we want to continue our momentum and manage to put in a great match against a contender for the EHF FINAL4. We will prepare as best as possible for this match.
There is always something special about playing against CSM Bucharest, because you are playing against a team of great quality players. We want to keep the momentum that characterises our form in the Champions League. We want to show our loyal fans and supporters that we can once again perform at a high level."
We know that going there will be really tough but I think honestly the pressure is more on them than on us. If we do a good job, I think it is possible for us to win this game. We shouldn’t make any mistakes because they know how to take advantage of them.
Since our first match, DVSC have improved significantly. We have been warned about this and will prepare specifically for this match again in order to get two points with the support of our great fans.
Probably the most important game of this season until now. I know that after FTC, we have another two finals against
Lubin and Esbjerg, but it is the first step if we want to continue playing in EHF Champions League this season. We know that it will be very a tough game but I think that we will have our chances and we have to be ready. Also for us it’s really important that we play at home because our supporters will be next to us.