The ambitions behind a great comeback

Two draws against Brest are not enough

It is not the easiest opponent for Györ, but it is also a team the Hungarian side never lost against. Martin’s current side won four times and drew another three games, two in this season, 25:25 and 27:27, in the group phase.

“We did not win this season against them, so I think these two teams are very similar. I think that in this type of competition, in the DELO EHF FINAL4, what happened before is not so important.

“These are the same teams, the same players, but the environment is totally different. Somehow, we must find that extra ounce of energy to beat them and progress to the final.”

“Brest are a team who have been playing together for a long time, especially the main players, like Isabelle Gullden, Ana Gros, the line players and their wings. They are not here by chance, they had a very good season,” added Martin.

Their hunger was probably exacerbated by their astonishing comeback last weekend, in the French domestic league final.

Brest lost the first game against Metz Handball, 31:24, only to mount an otherworldly comeback and seal their second title, 29:22.

”Losing by seven against Metz could have impacted their morale, but they came back and this means they fight until the last moment. This game gave them confidence for this weekend. Alas, they will be very motivated, because some of the players will leave after the end of this season,” concluded Martin.

The DELO EHF Champions League's top goalscorer, Slovenian right back Ana Gros, is one of them, influential playmaker Isabelle Gullden coming a close second on that list.

Gullden has been Györ's kryptonite in the past, after scoring 15 goals for CSM Bucuresti in the only final at the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest that the Hungarian team lost, in the 2015/16 season.

Her experience will be key but Brest’s core will experience the business end of the competition for the first time, with two crucial games in the space of 24 hours.

“I do not think being here the first time will affect their play, because they have the experience and played plenty of times in the DELO EHF Champions League. This is not a handicap for them, their players are used to feature in key games, both at club level and also in the national teams, so their roles in the national teams have the experience.

“Maybe not here, but players like Sandra Toft and Djurdjina Jaukovic have played before in such games. They will not be at a disadvantage, rather they will enjoy this tournament,” added Martin.